International betting company 1xBet has reported a significant rise in interest in 1xGames, its online entertainment line. According to company representatives, the 1xGames catalog now includes over 100 exclusive options, with Crash, Crystal, Western Slot, Plinko, and Under and Over 7 standing out as the most popular in India.

The game Crash has become one of the most frequently chosen in this category. Its mechanics involve increasing the odds in real time until the virtual plane “falls” – the player must take their winnings by that point. Crystal offers simple but exciting mechanics – collecting combinations of colored crystals. In Western Slot, users are attracted by the atmosphere of the Wild West and a progressive jackpot that grows with each bet. Plinko is a game with elements of physics, where the player launches a ball that randomly bounces on a board with nails and eventually falls into one of the pockets with different winning odds. Under and Over 7 is a fast-paced digital dice game where you must predict whether the sum will be less than, greater than, or equal to 7, with odds starting at 2.3.

The reason for 1xGames’ popularity

1xGames represents a shift from classic slots to mechanics that resemble mobile games more closely. This simplicity and accessibility have made them a favorite among players. There are no complicated rules or lengthy instructions; the user can launch the game in just a few clicks and receive results almost immediately. It is the perfect format for modern people who appreciate dynamics and entertainment “here and now”.

“1xGames is about fast gameplay, simple rules, bright visuals, and instant results. We have developed it taking into account the needs of a new wave of players who value quality, dynamics, and convenience on any device,” the 1xBet press service noted.

Additional benefits

The company also announced the active implementation of bonus offers in the 1xGames category. In particular, the 200% Winnings promo allows you to double your reward: 10,000 bets are randomly selected every day, for which x2 is automatically added to the winnings. Other offers include a daily competition with prizes, the Daily Tournament, and a promo for Formula 1 fans, which compensates for lost predictions with free spins.

1xBet notes that the platform supports over 250 payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, and guarantees fast withdrawals along with access to special deposit bonuses. “We continue to focus on developing our products and creating a unique experience for players worldwide,” the company added.

About 1xBet

1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand’s customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company’s website and app available in 70 languages. The official partner list of 1xBet includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, European Cricket Network, Durban’s Super Giants, and other renowned sports brands and organizations. The company’s ambassadors in India are famous cricketer Heinrich Klaasen and actress Urvashi Rautela. The company has repeatedly been a nominee and recipient of prestigious professional honours such as IGA, SBC, G2E Asia, and EGR Nordics Awards.