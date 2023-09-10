Asia Cup 2023: They Are Not Selectors For Us, We Don’t Need Your Advice – Sunil Gavaskar’s Scathing Attack On Overseas Cricket Experts

Former Indian World Cup winners Sunil Gavaskar and Harbhajan Singh were annoyed by the comments of many former overseas cricketers over their comments on the Indian players and team selection for the ODI World Cup in India. Many legendary cricketers from other countries have constantly shared their opinions about the Indian players in the lead-up to the mega event in India.

Since India’s victory in the 2013 Champions Trophy, The Men in Blue performance in ICC competitions has been somewhat underwhelming as they failed in the knockout stage of the game. The Indian cricket team will be under a lot of strain during the forthcoming World Cup because they will be playing at home and will face significant media scrutiny.

Speaking to Sports Today, Sunil Gavaskar stated India doesn’t need input from former cricket players from other countries, who frequently offer opinions on the make-up of the Indian team, their selection, their batting order, and other matters, and was unhappy with frequent statement for the overseas experts.

“You have a South African saying ‘he should’ve been in the team’. An Australian is saying ‘he should have been on the team. How is it their concern? They are not selectors for us. This happens a lot of times. Somebody is saying ‘he should bat at No.3. He should bat at No.4’. I mean come on, we don’t need your advice,” Sunil Gavaskar said

Many Cricket Experts and fans expect India to end their ICC title dry spell in the ODI World Cup in the country. Rohit Sharma-led side came under the scanner following the team’s strategies in the bilateral events in recent with constant chopping and changing in the playing 11 due to the persistent injury issues in the team.

No One Allows Us To Go To Australia Or To Go To England And Make Their Team – Harbhajan Singh

Cricketer-turned-commentator Harbhajan Singh agreed with the legendary Indian cricketer regarding his remarks on the cricket experts. Singh felt that while foreign experts frequently express their opinions on the Indian team, no former Indian cricketers have ever expressed their thoughts on the English or Australian teams.

“I agree. 100% correct. After playing for their respective teams during their career, they are now coming and selecting Indian teams. How does this happen? This is something that amazes me. No one allows us to go to Australia or to go to England and make their team. But the so-called legends comment about India and say who should bat No.4 or No.3. Who will bowl the first bowler or the last over. Wow!” Harbhajan Singh added.

Former Cricketers Matthew Hayden, Shoaib Akhtar, Michael Vaughan, and Ricky Ponting discuss their ideas with the host broadcasters, who pay them large sums for their professional commentary during India matches or tournaments where India is taking part.