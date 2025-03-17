Accolades continue to get added to Mercedes Mone’s hat as she’s dominating the AEW women’s division and beyond with multiple championships around her waist. In the latest, she has won her first independent wrestling match in more than twelve years and was also booked for her next title defense.

Mercedes Mone defeated Indi Hartwell at House of Glory’s City of Dreamz event that went down this past weekend in Jamaica, New York. This was her first match outside of a major wrestling promotion since signing with the WWE in 2012.

As such, this match also went down between two former WWE Superstars as Hartwell was released by WWE in April 2024. This New York event marked her first match in the United States since that release. In between, she returned to Australia last week and defeated Aysha on March 9 to win the Renegades of Wrestling Women’s Championship in Victoria.

Through her online magazine, Mone Mag, Mercedes Mone previously said that House of Glory has “a special place” in her heart as she’s frequently trained at the New York-based school with The Amazing Red, “the best in the business,” in her opinion. Henceforth, she agreed to be a part of last weekend’s show for the promotion, currently owned by Master P.

Signed and met fans for 6hrs then wrestled! I love pro wrestling #HOGCityOfDreamz pic.twitter.com/PH2boqTjtW — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) March 16, 2025

Mercedes Mone set for RevPro debut in April 2025

Coming out of the big win over Hartwell, Mercedes Mone is also set for a title defense, next month as RevPro confirmed on social media that she will go through her first Undisputed British Women’s title defense on April 20 at the Doncaster Dome for their High Stakes event, against Kanji.

🚨IT’S OFFICIAL 📅 Sunday April 20th 2025

📍Doncaster Dome Undisputed British Women’s Championship:

MERCEDES MONE (c) VS KANJI 🎟️ https://t.co/cn1i7fCxlW pic.twitter.com/IkUWaXsU4h — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) March 16, 2025

At this weekend’s RevPro Epic Encounter, Kanji defeated another AEW wrestler Deonna Purrazzo. After the match, Mercedes Mone appeared in a video and congratulated Kanji on the win, affirming the title bout is happening, next month, marking her official debut in RevPro.

Mercedes Mone won the title at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5 at the Tokyo Dome by defeating Mina Shirakawa. It was a title vs. title match that had both Shirakawa’s Undisputed British Women’s title and Mone’s NJPW Strong Women’s Championship on the line. Mone also holds the TBS Championship and the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.