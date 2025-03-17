Wrestlemania season will seemingly be heating up on tonight’s WWE Raw with two main-eventers coming under one roof for the very first time since the shocker at Elimination Chamber PLE. It will be John Cena and Cody Rhodes possibly meeting in the ring for a mega confrontation. Plus, a contract signing for ‘Mania has also been added to the weekly episode on Netflix.

The new WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 will be made official on this week’s WWE Raw when they put their signs on the dotted lines. The announcement was made by Adam Pearce via a post on his social media account as he also added Seth Rollins’ appearance for the show.

“After what happened last week with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins will be in the house and he has plenty to say, I can assure you that,” the WWE Raw general manager stated. “Plus, Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair both will put ink to paper. We will make official their championship match at WrestleMania and get the contract signed.”

In the presence of the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match winner Bianca Belair at ringside, IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley (c) to win the Women’s World Championship in the main event match of the March 3 episode of WWE Raw. However, Ripley has also been involved in the storyline suggesting that the Wrestlemania title match would eventually become a triple threat.

As for Seth Rollins, he’s irate upon digesting a beatdown from Roman Reigns, last week in the closing moments of his steel cage match against CM Punk. Rollins emerged victorious in the match since Roman attacked him, and thereby helped him to get out of the cage.

WWE Raw March 17 episode match card

For the very first time, WWE Raw will be airing, live from the Forest National in Brussels, Belgium during the March 17 episode as WWE embarks on a United Kingdom tour ahead of the Wrestlemania 41 premium live event. The currently announced match card for the weekly episode goes as follows,

– John Cena & Cody Rhodes will be under one roof

– Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

– Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

– Ludwig Kaiser vs. Penta in a No Holds Barred Match

– Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship

– WrestleMania contract signing for Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair

– Seth Rollins to appear