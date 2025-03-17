Wrestlemania 41 weekend festivities have just received a new boost-up with the hell-raiser and beer-can-opener added to the lineups. It would be none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin who will be in the host city of the Biggest Event of the Year, further fueling up speculations at the show, itself.

Fanatics Events announced on March 16th (3/16) that, on the “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Day, the Texas Rattlesnake will appear on both Saturday, April 19th and Sunday, April 20th, for fan meet-and-greet sessions. Thus, wrestling fans will get two opportunities to meet the legendary Hall of Famer in the biggest wrestling weekend of the year.

“OH HELL YEAH! It’s only fitting we drop this announcement today. ‘STONE COLD’ STEVE AUSTIN is headed to WWE World this April 19 & 20. Tickets to purchase autographs and photo ops will be on sale Tuesday at 11AM ET. Don’t forget, a valid WWE World admission ticket is required to purchase – grab yours today!” the announcement promoted the Wrestlemania 41 weekend appearance.

WWE Survivor Series 2025 PLE Reportedly Heading Into A Warm Location In 7 Years

OH HELL YEAH! 🔥 It’s only fitting we drop this announcement today. “STONE COLD” STEVE AUSTIN 🍺 is headed to WWE World this April 19 & 20. Tickets to purchase autographs and photo ops will be on sale Tuesday at 11AM ET. Don't forget, a valid WWE World admission ticket is… pic.twitter.com/2i0n5Ta8le — Fanatics Events (@fanatics_events) March 16, 2025

With WrestleMania 41 taking place in Las Vegas, the addition of “Stone Cold” to the WWE World lineup does add more excitement for the fans. Austin has not been an active part of WrestleMania since his match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. While he had a discussion about another match, the next year things didn’t materialize for the Hollywood edition.

It’s recently been reported that Austin will not be wrestling at WrestleMania 41, as he recently underwent a total knee replacement in December. According to the update from Fightful Select, a match for the veteran would be a “miracle,” so early after a surgical procedure. However, a non-wrestling appearance is still possible.

CJ Perry And Miro Reportedly On Their Way Back To WWE Following AEW Departure

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (TBA)