Last night appeared to be a splash of nostalgia for professional wrestling fans with AJ Lee and more former WWE Divas in attendance in a non-wrestling show. The former WWE Divas Champion had a reunion with her former tag team partner Kaitlyn at The Big Event convention in New York.

The moment was shared by AJ Lee on her Instagram Story, sending the fans of the so-called Divas era to a frenzy as they dived right into the memory lane about the duo’s iconic run in WWE. It was these two who carried the load for a few years in the Divas era coming into the main roster fresh off the first-ever all-women NXT season back in the day.

Kaitlyn Admittedly Was “Always Open” For An Appearance At WWE Royal Rumble 2025

AJ Lee and Kaitlyn reunited this weekend 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iUWNN21XGQ — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) March 16, 2025

A brief look at AJ Lee-Kaitlyn’s history in the WWE Divas division

AJ Lee first made her mark on NXT Season 3 in 2010 with Kaitlyn eventually emerging to be the winner of the season. The two initially formed a popular tag team on SmackDown known as The Chick Busters, showcasing their friendship nourished from NXT. However, the alliance would eventually produce a bitter rivalry with even romantic angles involved in it.

The rivalry would lead to a series of memorable matches for the Divas Championship in 2013. AJ Lee secured a victory over Kaitlyn at Payback, securing her first Divas Championship, and it would remain a significant match of their storied feud. Kaitlyn would shortly go on to leave the WWE to pursue personal goals in life as her wrestling career was thereby cut shot.

AJ Lee, on the other hand, would go on to rule the roost to the WWE Divas division with an iron fist en route to become the then-longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion by holding the belt for 295 days. After a fallout with the WWE and her husband, CM Punk, she would leave the company in 2015 following a tag team match at Wrestlemania.

Meanwhile, last night’s reunion in New York has rekindled speculation about a potential in-ring return for AJ Lee that’s been ongoing since CM Punk’s WWE return. Her absence for almost a decade has been felt this show-up alongside Kaitlyn has reignited hopes among her fans of a comeback. Many of the current WWE stars like Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade have also been vocal to see the return become a reality.