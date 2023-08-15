Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is likely to retire from Test Cricket to focus on limited-overs cricket and to prolong his career in white ball cricket. The 26-year-old is one of the most sought cricketers in the franchise T20 leagues and he would be looking for more opportunities to play in the franchise leagues around the world.

According to the reports, Wanindu Hasaranga has formally written a letter to Sri Lanka Cricket about his decision to quit Test Cricket and to focus on white-ball cricket to serve the nations in the best way possible in the limited-overs format.

The all-rounder has played only four matches for Sri Lanka in the longer format of the game picking up only 4 wickets at an average of 100.75 having made his Test debut for the team against South Africa in 2020 and he played his last game in the Test Cricket against Bangladesh in 2021.

Wanindu Hasaranga is arguably one of the most well-known Sri Lankan players in their new era of Sri Lanka cricket due to his exploits in both international cricket and the franchise league around the globe. The 26-year-old can outfox many opposition batters irrespective of the conditions, as he can vary his line and length according to the surface.

The leg-spinner can trouble opposition batters on slow surfaces in sub-continental conditions and he is also a capable spin-hitter and can also use higher up the order and would be a crucial player for the Sri Lankan team going into the Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023 and their chances in the tournament will depend a lot on the form of Hasaranga, as he can contribute to team’s success with both bat and ball.

The Sri Lanka team will be defending champions going into the Asia Cup 2023 and will look to retain their trophy this year on their home soil. Dasun Shanka-led side surprised everyone in the last edition of the continental event, as they came up top against Asian Giants India and Pakistan to win the championship in Dubai.