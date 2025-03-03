The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy has just begun, and the eyes of 2.5 billion fans across the globe are on Pakistan, which hosts the competition this year. As the name suggests, the Champions Trophy showcases the finest athletes, the Top 7 national teams from the 2023 Cricket World Cup, plus the host nation. After all, legends like Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Rizwan, and Jofra Archer will be on the pitch, among many other top-notch players.

Here’s everything you need to know about teams, players, venues, and more.

Betting on a Special Moment

It’s been eight long years since the last ICC Champions Trophy cheered the crowds; Pakistan won the competition in 2018. It’s also the first time Pakistan has hosted an ICC in 29 years. Additionally, this will be the only limited-overs competition in 2025. The Champions Trophy kickstarted on February 17 and until March 9. It begins with eight national teams divided into two groups. The two top-performing teams from each group will go to the semifinals.

Group A: New Zealand, Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan

Group B: South Africa, England, Australia, and Afghanistan

Here’s what the ODI ranking was looking like before the competition.

Country Ranking Points India 1 5,857 Australia 2 4,826 Pakistan 3 4,176 New Zealand 4 4,414 South Africa 5 4,091 England 7 3,569 Afghanistan 8 3,365 Bangladesh 9 3,799

Schedule

The championship started on February 19, with Pakistan facing New Zealand. The host team lost by 60 runs. Matt Henry was one of the strongest names in the game, while Pakistan was bowled out several times. The group stage goes until March 2, with 12 matches where every team plays against each other once. Regarding venues, this year’s edition is going for a hybrid model, where the semifinals, finals, and all three of India’s group matches will be played in Dubai.

The first semifinal is scheduled for 4 March, and the second game is set for the following day at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium, respectively. The final will be played on March 9 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. However, if India makes it to the final match, it’ll also be transferred to Dubai.

Prizes

There are many reasons to fight for the top position apart from pride. The total prize for this year is 53% higher than in the previous edition, totalling USD 6.9 million. The winners will take USD 2.24 million home, while the runner-ups will receive USD 1.2 million. Losing semifinalists will get USD 560,000 each, while the last two positions will receive USD 140,000.

About the Venues

The 2025 Champions Trophy will be held mainly in Pakistan, although at least three matches will occur in the UAE. The best Pakistani stadiums have been refurbished to welcome athletes and fans. After all, it’s been nearly three decades since the country doesn’t have such honour. Learn more about each venue.

Gaddafi Stadium

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is arguably the most important venue for Pakistani cricket. It hosts the National Cricket Academy and is also PCB’s headquarters. The finals of the 1996 Champions Trophy were also played there. The venue has a capacity for 34,000 fans and is in the country’s most populous city.

National Stadium

The National Stadium is the second-largest in the country. It was built in 1995, which means it’s a place full of history. It has a capacity for 30,000 spectators and has undergone some improvements and refurbishing to receive one of the leading competitions in the cricket calendar. The National Stadium is in Karachi, one of the country’s oldest cricket stadiums.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Fondly nicknamed Pindi Stadium, it’s the smallest venue, with 18,000 seats only. It’s convenient because it’s in Islamabad, the country’s capital. Despite its size, it frequently hosts important Test matches. On February 27, it’ll host the game between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium was built in 2009. Since Team India won’t play in Pakistan and vice-versa, it has become a regular option as a neutral venue since its inauguration. It has a modern design, and the unique “ring of fire” lighting promises to add even more adrenaline to the matches.

Squads

Naturally, all teams will bring up their finest athletes, though some crucial names were left out due to injury. Some names fans will miss are Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins. Team India’s captaincy is up to Rohit Sharma; Jos Buttler will lead England, while Mohammed Rizwan captains Pakistan. Here are the Top 3 players fans must watch this year.

Babar Azam

The experienced Pakistani player has already captained the national team on crucial occasions. Now, he’s one of the most lethal players on the batting squad. He first played international cricket in 2015, amassing 122 ODI innings throughout his career.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is one of India’s greatest promises with the bat in a team of ageing legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Despite Gill’s age (only 25), the batsman has already scored 15 fifties and seven centuries during his ODI career.

Jos Buttler

The 34-year-old English captain is a natural leader, even more so after Eoin Morgan stepped down. Buttler’s ODI records include 11 centuries and 27 fifties in 157 innings.

FAQ

What nations are taking part in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy?

The ICC Champions Trophy is disputed by the Top 7 teams of the previous ICC World Championship, plus the host nation. This year, New Zealand, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, England, Australia, and Afghanistan are fighting for the title, while Pakistan is the defending champion.

When does the group stage end?

The last group stage match will happen on March 2, when New Zealand faces India.

Will all the matches take place in Pakistan?

No. If the squad gets to Dubai, India’s matches, including the finals, will take place there.