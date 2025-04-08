Gujarat Titans (GT) will be hosting Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the 23rd game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (April 9).

Both the teams are coming into this game following a win in their previous game and will look to capitalise on the winning moment. With three wins from four games, GT are currently at the second spot in the points table and are one of the in-for teams in the competition.

The Shubman Gill-led side started its campaign with a loss against Punjab Kings before winning three games in a row. In their last game, GT thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

RR, on the other hand, have managed to revive their campaign by winning their previous two games. They started their campaign with defeats against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders before beating Chennai Super Kings and high-flying Punjab Kings.

GT vs RR Match preview and prediction – Match 23, IPL 2025:

GT vs RR Match Information:

Match GT vs RR Match 23, IPL 2025 Date & Time 9 April 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

GT vs RR: Pitch & Weather Report:

The pitch is likely to favour the batsmen more. The venue has hosted two games so far this season and both the games were high-scoring matches.

GT vs RR Weather Conditions:

There is no prediction for rain in Allahabad during the match day.

The temperature is expected to hover in mid 30s during the match.

GT vs RR: Head-to-Head Record

Out of the 6 games between the two teams so far, GT have won 5 while RR have won just 1.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost GT 06 05 01 RR 06 01 05

GT vs RR: Squads

GT Squad:

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

RR Squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Akash Madhwal

GT vs RR: Probable Playing XIs:

GT Playing 11 with impact player:

Sai Sudharsan

Shubman Gill(c)

Jos Buttler(w)

Shahrukh Khan

Sherfane Ruthord

Rahul Tewatia

Washington Sundar

Rashid Khan

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Ishant Sharma

RR Playing 11 with impact player:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson(c)

Nitish Rana

Riyan Parag

Dhruv Jurel(w)

Shimron Hetmyer

Wanindu Hasaranga

Jofra Archer

Maheesh Theekshana

Yudhvir Singh Charak

Sandeep Sharma

Kumar Kartikeya

Key Players to Watch:

GT:

Sai Sudharsan

Shubman Gill

Jos Buttler

Washington Sundar

Mohammed Siraj

RR:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson

Riyan Parag

Wanindu Hasaranga

Jofra Archer

GT vs RR Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for GT in the match: Sai Sudharsan or Jos Buttler

Who will score the most runs for RR in the match: Sanju Samson or Yashasvi Jaiswal

GT vs RR Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for GT in the match: Mohammed Siraj or R Sai Kishore

Who will pick the most wickets for RR in the match: Jofra Archer or Wanindu Hasaranga

GT vs RR Match Prediction for Match 23, IPL 2025:

Due to the home advantage, GT will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to beat RR in the upcoming game.