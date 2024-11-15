Few subsidiary sports markets have shown the growth potential that cricket sports has over the last few years. If we remove the obvious example of soccer, which consistently returns eye-watering sums of money for sports platforms, there’s still a wave of fresh platforms and businesses looking to capitalise on other sports. Given that cricket is the second most popular sport in the world, the potential for the market to grow is pretty Straightforward. and sports are two growing markets in India, but the fusion of the two is still in its early stages. Any discussion about a flourishing or specific markets like wouldn’t be worth its weight in gold if we didn’t explore the popularity of cricket in India. If proves itself as the next major asset that finds a market in the global sports universe, then relying on its growth in India is integral in this journey.

How Does Sports Work?

Sports with like works like any other market—the platform, the odds, everything looks the same. The primary difference is connecting your wallet and placing your wager with at Thunderpick highlights how popular this market is becoming. While may have emerged as a niche payment option over the last few years, Thunderpick only uses others. The emergence of –only platforms significantly change the dynamic. These changes have been observed in the international market, and there’s been a shift toward digital assets.

So, how does it work? Once you have it in your wallet, you connect it to the site. Unlike traditional platforms, which rely on traditional banking systems and other types of verification, and only need you to connect a valid wallet, and the blockchain secures the transaction. This applies to deposits and withdrawals.

The Growth Of Cricket Sports

Indian cricket is soaring at the moment, with both the women’s and men’s teams reaching all-time-high viewing figures. As with soccer in Europe, the heightened awareness and the higher numbers of people watching the sport correlate directly with the growth in sports markets. Now, it also helps that it’s become much easier to place a bet, thanks to the growth of digital platforms, mobile apps, and, more recently,

Over half a billion Indians watched the Cricket World Cup in 2023, an almost unquantifiable number compared to the much smaller European markets.

Cricket has the potential to become one of the world’s most popular sports markets due to the sheer volume of TV viewers. It’s not just in India, though. Cricket is popular in Australia, New Zealand, England, and South Africa, with longstanding sports markets. So, the growth of cricket isn’t solely due to Indian TV ratings soaring to new heights; it’s helped along nicely by the popularity in countries that have established markets and cultures.

It’d be foolish to suggest cricket could match soccer without the rise of the Indian market, but again, Australia and England, in particular, have multi-billion dollar markets, and the endearing support for historic cricket tournaments like the Ashes continues to drive audiences towards cricket and the markets that underpin it. It’s a collective, global push helping cricket markets establish themselves.

Final Say

For to become the next significant currency in the sports market, other variables must be in place. The most important one is that it crosses into the mainstream – and becomes one of the most acceptable use cases. rallied in 2024, hitting new highs at the beginning of the year. Although its price has been trending downward since then, the fact that some of the world’s most prominent financial institutions in the US are now investing billions of dollars in it is a significant positive for and platforms.

Likely, it won’t just be that becomes the next significant payment method in sports- if there is a shift toward, then other assets like Ethereum and USDT will play their role, too. However, cricket is likely to become one of the driving forces in the sports scene.

If it continues on its trajectory and generates the sort of viewing figures bettered only by soccer, this will translate into the markets and also into, garnering a much larger slice of the attention. It feels like the next logical step for the market, in theory, at least.

It relies on mass adoption and people warming to the idea of it, but with more people investing and, it feels like there will be growth in and cricket sports markets. It’s just a question of whether it can challenge the traditional platforms. For now, it’s unlikely. In a decade from now? Who knows.