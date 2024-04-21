KKR vs RCB highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders, on Sunday (April 21), beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run in a thrilling game at the Eden Gardens to get back to winning ways in IPL 2024.

Chasing 223 runs, RCB were bowled out for 221 runs on the final ball of the game. The visitors were off to a poor start as they lost the wickets of Virat Kohli (18) and Faf du Plessis (7) inside four overs. However, a whirlwind stand of 102 runs between Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar put RCB in the driver’s seat.

Jacks completed his fifty in just 29 balls while Patidar did it in 21 balls. Andre Russell dismissed both of them in the 12th over to turn the game on its head. The likes of Suyash Prabhudessai (24) and Dinesh Karthik (25) got the start but could not stay till the end.

In the final over, RCB needed 21 runs and Karn Sharma nearly pulled off a miraculous win for his side. He hit Mitchell Starc for three sixes in the first four balls before offering a catch back to the bowler on the fifth ball. With three runs needed on the final ball, Lockie Ferguson was run-out while trying to complete the second run.

KKR vs RCB: KKR innings

Earlier in the game, KKR finished their innings on 222 for 6 after being asked to bat first. While in-form Sunil Narine could not get going, Phil Salt gave the hosts a flying start by scoring 48 runs in just 14 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes.

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Salt in the fifth over before Yash Dayal sent back Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the following over to leave KKR 3 down for 75 at the end of the powerplay. Venkatesh Iyer could not last long either and departed for 16 runs.

Captain Shreyas Iyer and Rinku Singh added 40 runs for the fifth wicket before Lockie Ferguson dismissed the latter for 24 runs in the 14th over. Iyer and Andre Russell shared a crucial 42-run stand for the sixth wicket. Cameron Green broke the stand by dismissing Iyer for 50 runs in the 18th over.

Russell was struggling to time the ball but Ramandeep Singh’s fine cameo of 24 runs from just nine balls helped KKR post a 220-plus total for the second game in a row. For RCB, Yash Dayal and Cameron Green picked up two wickets apiece.

KKR vs RCB scorecard: