NBA teams invest significant resources in preseason preparation with the goal of starting the regular season strong. Occasionally, some teams exceed expectations, dominating their rivals and achieving perfect performances. In this article, we will explore the longest winning streaks in NBA history and the teams that hold these impressive records.

What’s the Longest Winning Streak in NBA History?

1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers: 33 Wins

The 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers are often regarded as one of the most successful teams in NBA history. They hold the record for the longest winning streak in NBA history with 33 consecutive victories. This season was particularly special as it marked their first championship win since relocating to Los Angeles. The team went on to win 81 regular season and playoff games combined, a record that stood alone for 14 years until the Boston Celtics matched it in 1986.

2012-13 Miami Heat: 27 Wins

The Miami Heat, led by the famous “Big Three” of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, achieved the second-longest winning streak in NBA history with 27 consecutive victories. This Heat team is considered the most successful in franchise history, finishing the season with a 66-16 record and winning the championship. Their performance during this streak solidified their place in NBA history.

2015-16 Golden State Warriors: 24 Wins

The Golden State Warriors had an impressive start to the 2015-16 season, stringing together 24 consecutive victories. Entering the season as defending champions, they looked poised to repeat their success. Although their Finals hopes were dashed by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in a seven-game series, the Warriors managed to break numerous NBA records, including the best regular-season record of 73-9, surpassing the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls’ 72-10 record.

1993-94 Houston Rockets: 15 Wins

The 1993-94 Houston Rockets had one of the best seasons in their history, not only winning the championship but also achieving a 15-game winning streak to start the season. Led by MVP and NBA Defensive Player of the Year Hakeem Olajuwon, the Rockets finished the season with a 58-24 record. Despite a mid-season slump, this team is remembered as one of the best in NBA history.

What’s the Longest Losing Streak in NBA History?

While some teams achieve the longest win streak in NBA records, others experience prolonged periods of struggle. Here are some of the longest losing streaks in NBA history:

2023-24 Detroit Pistons: 28 Losses

The Detroit Pistons hold the record for the longest losing streak in a single NBA season with 28 consecutive losses. This season was particularly challenging for the Pistons, who finished with the worst record in franchise history at 14-68. Their losing streak stretched from October 30th to December 30th, including a winless November with a 0-15 record.

2014-15 Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers experienced a 28-game losing streak over two seasons, starting at the end of the 2013-14 season and continuing into the 2014-15 season. This streak included a 17-game losing streak to start the 2014-15 season, making it one of the most challenging periods in the franchise’s history.

Who is the Most Winning Coach in NBA History?

The success of an NBA team isn’t solely dependent on the talent of its players; coaches play a crucial role and are often the driving force behind the longest winning streak in NBA and championship victories. In the annals of NBA history, one name stands out as the most successful coach: Greg Popovich. Known affectionately as “Pop,” he has amassed an impressive 1,388 career wins and led the San Antonio Spurs to five championships. His exceptional leadership earned him the NBA Coach of the Year award in 2003, 2012, and 2014. Greg Popovich’s name is synonymous with success, making him a living legend in the world of basketball.

Which Coach Has Won the Most NBA Titles?

Phil Jackson holds the record for the most NBA titles, with an astounding eleven championships to his name—six with the Chicago Bulls and five with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in NBA history, Jackson is known for his unique strategic approach, which incorporates elements of Eastern philosophy, Native American spiritual practices, and the Tex Winter offensive triangle. Throughout his illustrious career, Jackson coached some of the best players in NBA history, including Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal. Despite the challenge of managing such high-profile egos, Jackson successfully guided his players with his vision and discipline, cementing his legacy as a coaching legend.