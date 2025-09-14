Jaipur Pink Panthers, on Saturday (September 13), registered their first home win in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) as the beat UP Yoddhas 41-29 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

It was a much-needed win for the Jaipur-based outfit as they had lost three of their opening five games. On the other hand, UP Yoddhas, who started their campaign with two wins, have now lost three games in a row.

Nitin Kumar once again starred for Jaipur Pink Panthers as he scored another Super 10 while Ali Samadi also made an important contribution with nine raid points. In defence, the likes of Reza Mirbagheri, Deepanshu Khatri and Aryan Kumar impressed. For UP Yoddhas, Gagan Gowda scored 16 points while Sumit Sangwan scored four tackle points.

PKL 2025 – Jaipur Pink Panthers return to winning ways

UP Yoddhas were the better side in the early phase. Shivam Chaudhary opened the scoring for the Yoddhas with a bonus point before Bhavani Rajput scored a two-point raid. Gagan Gowda also joined the party soon to put Jaipur Pink Panthers under pressure early on.

The home side finally got the momentum when Nitin and Samadi got into their grooves. Samadi scored a two-point raid as Jaipur Pink Panthers levelled the scores at 5-5. They made the most of that momentum and inflicted an all out on the Yoddhas thanks to a tackle from Mirbagheri,

Jaipur Pink Panthers soon opened a five-point lead when Samadi and Mirbagheri contributed on both ends of the mat. Samadi helped the Panthers inflict another all out when he scored a two-point raid as the home side opened up a commanding 10-point gap. At half-time, the Panthers had a 23-12 lead.

Yoddhas started the second half positively as well with Gowda imposing himself. Sangwan also registered his first tackle as the Yoddhas reduced the deficit. However, a Super Tackle from Deepanshu Khatri restored the Panthers’ 10-point lead. Gowda kept fighting for the Yoddhas but the Panthers managed to keep their lead safe and eventually won the game by 12 points.