One of the greatest-ever innings played in ODI cricket is definitely Rohit Sharma’s iconic 264-run knock. The India batting stalwart shattered a plethora of records as he hammered 264 runs against a beleaguered Sri Lankan team at the Eden Gardens in 2014.

The right-handed batsman broke the record for the highest individual score in ODIs as he also became the first-ever batsman in the history of the game to reach the 250-run mark in the 50-over format. His stunning knock came off just 173 balls and was studded with 33 fours and 9 sixes.

Thanks to his impressive knock, India scored 404/5 in the allotted 50 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 251 runs. Captain Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne scored half-centuries but their efforts were not enough to save their team from suffering an embarrassing defeat.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Sacked, Shubman Gill To Lead as India Squad For Sri Lanka ODIs Confirmed

When Rohit Sharma’s monumental record was broken:

When Rohit Sharma scored 264 runs in a 50-over game, not many would have expected that another player would be able to break that record. However, Rohit Sharma’s monumental record was broken in 2022 by Tamil Nadu’s N Jagadeesan.

The right-handed batsman broke the record for the highest-ever individual score in List A cricket in 2022 when Tamil Nadu faced Arunachal Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy. The previous best was 268 runs scored by Alistair Brown way back in 2002.

He also slammed the joint-fastest double-century in men’s List A cricket, reaching the milestone in just 114 runs. Jagadeesan’s knock was studded with 25 fours and 15 sixes. Riding on his historic innings, Tamil Nadu scored 506/2 in 50 overs against Arunachal Pradesh.

Jagadeesan and his opening partner Sai Sudharsan gave their team a stunning start by adding 416 runs for the first wicket. The partnership was broken when Sudharsan departed after scoring 154 runs. Tamil Nadu went on to win the game by 435 runs after bowling out Arunachal Pradesh for just 71 runs.

Top 5 highest List A score: