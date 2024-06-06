The Indian team’s management is allegedly dissatisfied with the pitches at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York. During the T20 World Cup Group A encounter on Wednesday, players from India, namely Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant and Ireland were injured several times due to the erratic bounce on the surface.

India skipper Rohit Sharma was hit flush on the right bicep by a delivery from Ireland’s Josh Little that unexpectedly took off from length. Although he smashed a couple of sixes after that to achieve his half-century, the agony worsened, and he was forced to retire injured at the halfway point in India’s chase.

Moments after that, Little hit Rishabh Pant on the left elbow. He needed medical attention before carrying on with this innings.

“Rohit’s injury isn’t serious. He himself said that it was a bit sore. He should be okay for Pakistan game as of now. There are two practice sessions before that,” a senior BCCI source told PTI.

It is not a T20 wicket: Fresh pitches in Nassau Stadium cause of concern for players

The Indian team management is unlikely to submit an official complaint about the state of the track, but unhappiness is evident about the nature of the virgin track, which some observers describe as “semi-dangerous” and “unfit for T20 cricket.”

“It is actually a very fresh pitch. There is a fair grass cover but along with it are big cracks. So it will seam but also take off from length. Now, when you have a fresh track like this, you first try out a few games like you do beta testing with a new app. Then you release it in the market. It is not a T20 wicket and all four tracks look same,” Indian team source told PTI. “One should be glad that nothing serious happened to Rohit and Rishabh (Pant). They are fine,” source added.

Ireland’s Harry Tector was subjected to a required concussion test after a wicked snorter from Jasprit Bumrah hit his gloves and then flushed on the helmet before Virat Kohli made the catch.

India will be playing Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday, June 9.

