Cody Rhodes is indeed the biggest babyface of WWE right now. He made his return to the promotion at WrestleMania 38 and since then WWE has promoted him as their biggest face and the primary objective of the promotion was to build him as the man to dethrone Roman Reigns. The promotion took too long years to build him properly and finally at WrestleMania XL he ended the epic 1300+ title reign of The Tribal Chief.

The way he won the Championship, we can definitely expect him not to drop the Championship very soon. Plus Triple H does not believe in titles changing hands regularly. So, one thing everybody can expect that he is not going to drop the championship any time soon before WrestleMania 41. But unlike Roman Reigns, he is defending his Championship regularly, and we can expect him to defend the title on every pay per view event.

One of the biggest events of WWE apart from WrestleMania is SummerSlam that is organised on every August. This year the event is taking place in Cleveland, Ohio. Cody would definitely defend his Undisputed WWE Championship at the event. But who is going to be the Challenger? Let us check on the current possibilities of whom might challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Top 5 Wrestlers Who Can Challenge Cody Rhodes at Summerslam