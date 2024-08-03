The Indian contingent enjoyed a historic day at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday (August 2). After suffering a string of disappointing results on Thursday, the Indian athletes bounced back in style on Friday.

Lakshya Sen, the only Indian player left in badminton, became the first Indian player to make the men’s singles badminton semifinals at the Olympics. Sen defeated Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen in a thrilling game to advance to the last four.

On the other hand, Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara ensured the best finish in archery for India at the Olympic Games by qualifying for the semifinals before losing the bronze medal match. Manu Bhaker and India’s hockey team only made the day better.

Bhaker, who has already won two medals in the ongoing Games, qualified for the women’s 25m pistol final. In hockey, India beat Australia at the Olympics after 52 years. The Indian athletes will be eyeing a similar day on Saturday (August 3) as well.

Here is the full list of events that the Indian athletes will participate in on August 3 in Paris Olympics 2024:

12:30 – Shooting – Skeet Women’s Qualification Day 1 – Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan

12:30 – Golf – Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3 – Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar

13:00 – Shooting – 25m Pistol Women’s Final – Manu Bhaker

13:52 – Archery – Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round – Deepika Kumari vs Michelle Kroppen (Germany)

14:05 – Archery – Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round – Bhajan Kaur vs Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia)

15:45 – Sailing – Men’s Dinghy Race 5 – Vishnu Saravanan

Sailing – After Race 5 – Men’s Dinghy Race 6 – Vishnu Saravanan

Sailing – After Race 5 – Men’s Dinghy Race 6 – Vishnu Saravanan 17:55 – Sailing – Women’s Dinghy Race 5 – Nethra Kumanan

Sailing – After Race 5 – Women’s Dinghy Race 6 – Nethra Kumanan

Sailing – After Race 5 – Women’s Dinghy Race 6 – Nethra Kumanan 00:02 (August 4) – Boxing – Men’s 71kg quarterfinal – Nishant Dev vs Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez (Mexico)

Where to watch Paris Olympics 2024 live in India?

The live telecast of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India.