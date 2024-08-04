India had a difficult outing on Saturday (August 3) at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Three Indian athletes were in contention for medals on day 8 but all of them fell agonisingly short.

Manu Bhaker missed out on a historic third medal as she finished fourth in the women’s 25m pistol final. In shooting, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka failed to qualify for the men’s skeet final. In boxing, Nishant Dev lost the quarterfinal against Marco Verde. In archery, Deepika Kumar bowed out at the quarterfinals.

The Indian contingent will be looking to bounce back on Sunday (August 4). Lakshya Sen and Lovlina Borgohain are just one win away from assuring a medal for themselves in the Paris Games. In badminton, Sen will be taking on defending champion in the men’s singles semifinals while Lovlina will be taking on China’s Li Quian in her boxing quarterfinal bout.

In hockey, India will be locking horns against Great Britain. The Indian athletes will also be participating in golf, shooting, athletics and sailing on Sunday.

Here is the full list of events that the Indian athletes will participate in on August 4 in Paris Olympics 2024: