India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra will finally be in action in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday (August 6). Chopra as well as Kishore Jena will be participating in men’s javelin throw qualification.

The day will start with India’s men taking on China in the round of 16 of the table tennis. Kiran Pahal will be in action in women’s 400 repechage round while Vinesh Phogat will be fighting against reigning champion and a four-time world champion Yui Susaki in women’s freestyle wrestling quarterfinal. Phogat could be in action again on Tuesday if she qualifies for the semifinal.

The day will end with India taking on Germany in the men’s hockey semifinal. The Indian team could ensure another medal for India if they manage to beat Germany to book a place in the final.

Earlier on Monday, a number of Indian athletes once again failed to grab their opportunities to win a medal at the 33rd Summer Games. In men’s badminton, Lakshya Sen lost his bronze medal match against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia despite winning the first game. In shooting, Maheshwari Chauhan and Anand Jeet Singh Naruka lost the bronze medal contest by one point against China.

Here is the full list of events that the Indian athletes will participate in on August 6 in Paris Olympics 2024:

1:30 PM IST – Table Tennis – Men’s Team Round of 16 – India vs China

1:50 PM IST – Athletics – Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification – Group A – Kishore Jena

2:50 PM IST – Athletics – Women’s 400m Repechage Round – Kiran Pahal

2:30 PM IST – Wrestling – Women’s Freestyle 50kg 1/8 Finals – Vinesh Phogat vs Yui Susaki (Japan)

3:20 PM IST – Athletics – Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group B – Neeraj Chopra

4:20 PM IST – Wrestling – Women’s Freestyle 50kg 1/4 Finals – Vinesh Phogat (Subject to qualification)

10:25/10:35 PM IST – Wrestling – Women’s Freestyle 50kg Semifinal – Vinesh Phogat (Subject to qualification)

10:30 PM IST – Hockey – Men’s Semifinal – India vs Germany

Where to watch Paris Olympics 2024 live in India?

The live telecast of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India.