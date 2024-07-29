India opened their medal tally in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday (July 28). Manu Bhaker scripted history by becoming the first Indian female to clinch a medal in shooting as she won the bronze in 10m pistol shooting.

She will be in action again on Monday and will be looking to continue her impressive start to the Games. Apart from Bhaker, several other Indian athletes will be in action as well on Monday. Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta will be competing in the final of 10m air rifle for women and men’s events respectively.

The Indian hockey team will be taking on Argentina. In badminton, Lakshya Sen will be locking horns against Julien Carraggi.

Here is the full list of events that the Indian athletes will participate in on July 29:

12:00 – Badminton – Men’s Doubles Group Stage – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss/Marvin Seidel (Germany)

12:45 – Shooting – 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification – India 1 (Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh); India 2 (Rhythm Sangwan/Arjun Singh Cheema)

Not before 12:50 – Badminton – Women’s Doubles Group Stage – Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida (Japan)

13:00 – Shooting – Trap Men’s Qualification Day 1 – Prithviraj Tondaiman

13:00 – Shooting – 10m Air Rifle Women’s Final – Ramita Jindal

15:30 – Shooting – 10m Air Rifle Men’s Final – Arjun Babuta

16:15 – Hockey – Men’s Pool B – India vs Argentina

17:30 – Badminton – Men’s Singles Group Stage – Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi (Germany)

18:31 – Archery – Men’s Team Quarterfinal (Dhiraj Bommadevara/Pravin Jadhav/Tarundeep Rai)

20:18 – Archery – Men’s Team Bronze Medal Match (Dhiraj Bommadevara/Pravin Jadhav/Tarundeep Rai) – (Subject to qualification)

20:41 – Archery – Men’s Team Gold Medal Match (Dhiraj Bommadevara/Pravin Jadhav/Tarundeep Rai) – (Subject to qualification)

23:30 – Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Round of 32 – Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore)

Where to watch Paris Olympics 2024 live in India?

The live telecast of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India.