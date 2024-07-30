Manu Bhaker will be eyeing another Olympic medal when she and Sarabjot Singh join hands for the bronze medal playoff round of the 10m air pistol mixed team on Tuesday (July 30) at the Paris Olympics 2024.

After creating history by clinching bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event, Bhaker will be looking to increase India’s medal tally at the Paris Olympics 2024. On the other hand, the Indian men’s hockey team will be looking to return to winning ways after a 1-1 draw with Argentina on Monday. They will be taking on Ireland in their third game.

Prithviraj Tondaiman will be looking to do well as he sits at the 30th spot at the end of the three qualification rounds in men’s trap. Some of the other Indian athletes who will be in action on Tuesday are Shreyashi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari, Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty among others.

Here is the full list of events that the Indian athletes will participate in on July 30 in Paris Olympics 2024:

12:30 PM IST – Shooting – Men’s Trap Qualification, Day 2 (Prithviraj Tondaiman)

12:30 PM IST– Shooting – Women’s Trap Qualification, Day 1 (Shreyashi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari)

1 PM IST – Shooting – 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match (India’s Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh vs South Korea’s Wonho Lee and Ye Jin Oh)

1:40 PM IST – Rowing – Men’s Singles Sculls Quarter-finals (Balraj Panwar)

4:45 PM IST – Hockey – Men’s Pool B Match (India vs Ireland)

5:14 PM IST – Archery – Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round (India’s Ankita Bhakat vs Poland’s Wioleta Myszor)

5:27 PM IST – Archery – Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round (Indonesia’s Syifa Nurafifah Kamal vs India’s Bhajan Kaur)

5:30 PM IST – Badminton – Men’s Doubles Group Match (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto)

6:20 PM IST – Badminton – Women’s Doubles Group Match (Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto vs Australia’s Setyana Mapasa-Angela Yu)

7:00 PM IST – Shooting – Men’s Trap Final (if qualified)

7:16 PM IST – Boxing – Men’s 51kg Round of 16 (Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba vs Amit Panghal)

9:24 PM IST – Boxing – Women’s 57kg Round of 32 (Jasmine vs Phillpines’s Nesthy Petecio)

10:46 PM IST – Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 32 (Czech Republic’s Adam Li vs Dhiraj Bommadevara)

11:25 PM IST – Archery – Men’s Recurve Individual Final (if qualified)

1:22 AM IST – Boxing – Women’s 54kg Round of 16 (Preeti Pawar vs Colombia’s Yeni Arias)

Where to watch Paris Olympics 2024 live in India?

The live telecast of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India.