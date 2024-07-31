After winning another medal in shooting, India will be looking to enjoy another successful day when their athletes take part in the events on day 5 of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

The focus will be on badminton on Wednesday (July 31). Earlier, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa were knocked out from the women’s doubles event in badminton and the onus will be on other players to deliver the medals for the country.

One of India’s strongest medal prospects Lakshya Sen will be up against Jonatan Christie in a do-or-die game in the men’s singles group stage match. Two-time Olympics medalist PV Sindhu will be in action on Wednesday as well. Indian athletes will be in action in shooting, boxing, rowing, equestrian, table tennis and archery as well.

Here is the full list of events that the Indian athletes will participate in on July 31 in Paris Olympics 2024:

12:30 pm- Shooting – 50m Rifle 3 Pos. Men’s Qualification- Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale

12:30pm- Shooting- Trap Women’s Qualification Day 2- Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh

Not before 12:50pm- Badminton -Women’s Singles Group Stage- P V Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba (Estonia)

1:24pm- Rowing- Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals C/D 1- Balraj Panwar

1:30pm- Equestrian- Dressage Individual- Anush Agarwalla

Not before 1:40pm- Badminton -Men’s Singles Group Stage- Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia)

2:30pm- Table Tennis -Women’s Singles Round of 32- Sreeja Akula vs Jiang Zeng (Singapore)

3:34pm- Boxing – Women’s 75kg Preliminary Round- Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad (Norway)

3:56pm- Archery- Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round- Deepika Kumari vs Reena Parnat (Estonia)

4:35pm- Archery- Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round- Deepika Kumari(Subject to qualification)

7pm- Shooting – Women’s Trap Final- Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh (Subject to qualification)

8:30pm – Table Tennis -Women’s Singles Round of 16- Manika Batra vs TBD

8:30pm onwards- Table Tennis -Women’s Singles Round of 16- Sreeja Akula (Subject to qualification)

9:15pm-Archery- Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round- Tarundeep Rai vs Tom Hall (Great Britain)

10:07pm-Archery- Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round- Tarundeep Rai (Subject to qualification)

11:00pm- Badminton- Men’s Singles Group Stage- H S Prannoy vs Le Duc Phat (Vietnam)

00:34am- Boxing – Men’s 71kg Round of 16- Nishant Dev vs Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio (Ecuador)

Where to watch Paris Olympics 2024 live in India?

The live telecast of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India.