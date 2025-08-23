Dabang Delhi K.C., on Thursday (August 21), announced that Ashu Malik would continue to lead them in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

Ashu Malik has been with Delhi since the eighth season in 2021. He has gone from strength to strength with each passing season and is now of the most dependable leaders in the game. The star raider has been one of the most important players in the Dabang Delhi K.C. lineup.

In his debut season, Ashu Malik played 22 games and scored 59 points. He enjoyed a breakthrough season in the following year, scoring an impressive 158 points from 23 games. In 2023/24 season, the Delhi star scored a staggering 280 points before scoring 265 last year.

He led Delhi from the very front last season as he finished the competition with most raid points. Under his captaincy, Delhi once again qualified for the playoffs and will be hoping that their star man leads them to glory this season.

Dabang Delhi K.C. shows faith in Ashu Malik’s leadership:

Ashu Malik’s leadership is being seen as an indispensable by the Dabang Delhi K.C. management. With the team eyeing to build on six consecutive playoffs qualifications, Malik will have to play a pivotal role. CEO Prashant Mishra has heaped praise on Malik, saying that the raider has shown all the qualities needed in an exemplary leader. Mishra is hopeful that Delhi could reclaim the PKL title with Malik as the captain.

Coach happy with captaincy choice:

Dabang Delhi K.C. head coach Joginder Narwal has also thrown his support behind the management’s decision to continue with Ashu Malik as the captain. Narwal also hinted that the team’s strategy would rely heavily on Malik’s performance.

Ashu Malik eyes glory:

Ashu Malik will be keen to justify the faith shown in him by the franchise. The raider has already proven himself as a player and will now be looking to make an impact as a captain. After leading the team to the playoffs last season, he will be desperate to take Delhi to PKL title this season.