Bengal Warriorz, on Wednesday (October 15), registered a thrilling win over Telugu Titans at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi to clinch a much-needed win. The scores were tied at full time before the game was decided by tie-breaker.

The win came after two defeats for Bengal Warriorz and has kept alive their slim chances of finishing in the top eight. With only 5 wins and 9 losses so far, Bengal Warriorz are currently languishing at the 11th spot in the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) points table.

On the other hand, the defeat ended Telugu Titans’ five-match winning run. While the Titans are still looking destined to finish in the top eight, they failed to close the gap with the top two. They are currently at the third spot in the points table with eight wins and six losses.

PKL 2025 – Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz match report:

Captain Devank Dalal once again led Bengal Warriorz from the front as he completed his 14th Super 10 in a row this season. For the Titans, Bharat Hooda completed his Super 10 but his efforts went in vain in the end.

The Titans got off the mark through a successful raid from Vijay Malik while Devank opened the scoring for his team. Both the teams traded blow for blow before Devank gave his team a 10-8 lead when he pulled off a Super Raid and earned three points.

The momentum was with the Warriorz and they made the most of it by inflicting an all out on the Titans. It helped them extend their lead to six points. Even before the first half could end, the Warriorz inflicted another all out on the Titans to put themselves in the driver’s seat. At the end of the first half, the Warriorz held a 28-17 lead.

The Titans started the second half on a bright note with Ajit Pawar handing them a quick point through a brilliant tackle. Bharat Hooda then led the charge for the Titans and completed his Super 10 to reduce the deficit. The Titans made the most of the momentum and inflicted an all out on the Warriorz as they cut the deficit to 32-26.

By the time the Strategic Time Out was called, the Titans had reduced the gap to 31-34. The Warriorz managed to keep their lead intact before the Titans turned things around in the dying minutes. With just over two minutes left, the Titans inflicted another all out on the Warriorz and managed to take the lead.

The score was eventually tied at 45-45, pushing the match into a tie-breaker. Both the teams fought hard in the tie-breaker as well before the Warriorz clinched a 7-5 victory.