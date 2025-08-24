Bengal Warriorz will be eyeing a better performance in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) after struggling to perform well in recent seasons.
They have failed to progress ahead of the league stage in the last four seasons and will be desperate to make amends in the 12th season of the competition. Their failure to qualify for the playoffs last season led to the sacking of their head coach Prashant Surve.
The Warriorz decided to sack Surve after finishing 10th in the 12-team competitions. The Warriorz could only win five of their 22 games and were one of the worst-performing teams last season. For the new season, they have appointed Naveen Kumar as their head coach and will be hoping for a better campaign this year.
Bengal Warriorz squad, schedule and other details:
Bengal Warriorz squad:
Following a string of poor seasons in recent years, Bengal Warrioz decided to overhaul their squad for the new season. They have bolstered their raiding department by signing players such as Devank Dalal, Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah, Sushil Kambrekar, Vishwas S, Manprit, Punit Kumar, and Rachit Kumar.
They have also brought back Korean star raider Jang Kun Lee in addition to signing up Himanshu as well. For defence, they exercised their Final Bid Match (FBM) options at the auction to retain their star defenders Nitesh Kumar and Mayur Jagannath Kadam.
- Nitesh Kumar – Defender
- Mayur Kadam – Defender
- Vishwas S – Raider
- Sushil Kambrekar – Raider
- Manjeet – Defender
- Deep Kumar – Defender
- Yash Malik – Defender
- Devank – Raider
- Parteek – Defender
- Jang Kun Lee – Raider
- Himanshu Narwal – Raider
- Manprit – Raider
- Omid Mohammadshah – Raider
- Punit Kumar – Raider
- Rachit Yadav – Raider
- Amandeep Kajal – Defender
- Ankit – Defender
- Ashish – Defender
- Harander – Defender
- Sandeep Saini – Defender
- Moolchand Marko – Allrounder
- Shivansh Thakur – Allrounder
Bengal Warriorz schedule:
Bengal Warriorz will begin their campaign in PKL 2025 on August 31. They will face Haryana Steelers in their first game of the tournament in Vizag. Bengal Warriorz will play four games in Vizag leg before the caravan moves to Jaipur. In Jaipur, the Warriorz will be playing four games before playing five games in Chennai. In the Delhi leg, Bengal Warriorz will play five games.
Vizag leg:
- August 31, Bengal Warriors vs. Haryana Steelers
- September 03, Puneri Paltan vs. Bengal Warriors
- September 07, Bengal Warriors vs. Telugu Titans
- September 09, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Bengal Warriors
Jaipur leg:
- September 12, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Bengal Warriors
- September 16, UP Yoddhas vs. Bengal Warriors
- September 18, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Bengal Warriors
- September 27, Patna Pirates vs. Bengal Warriors
Chennai leg:
- September 30, Bengal Warriors vs. Puneri Paltan
- October 04, Gujarat Giants vs. Bengal Warriors
- October 09, Bengal Warriors vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.
- October 10, Bengal Warriors vs. U Mumba
- October 12, Bengal Warriors vs. Bengaluru Bulls
Delhi leg:
- October 15, Telugu Titans vs. Bengal Warriors
- October 17, Bengal Warriors vs. Patna Pirates
- October 18, Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
- October 21, Bengal Warriors vs. Tamil Thalaivas
- October 22, Bengaluru Bulls vs. Bengal Warriors
Live Streaming and Telecast
Where to watch Bengal Warriorz match in PKL 2025?
The viewers can watch all the matches involving the Warriorz through live telecast as well as live streaming. The live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar App and website
