Bengal Warriorz will be eyeing a better performance in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) after struggling to perform well in recent seasons.

They have failed to progress ahead of the league stage in the last four seasons and will be desperate to make amends in the 12th season of the competition. Their failure to qualify for the playoffs last season led to the sacking of their head coach Prashant Surve.

The Warriorz decided to sack Surve after finishing 10th in the 12-team competitions. The Warriorz could only win five of their 22 games and were one of the worst-performing teams last season. For the new season, they have appointed Naveen Kumar as their head coach and will be hoping for a better campaign this year.

Bengal Warriorz squad, schedule and other details:

Bengal Warriorz squad:

Following a string of poor seasons in recent years, Bengal Warrioz decided to overhaul their squad for the new season. They have bolstered their raiding department by signing players such as Devank Dalal, Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah, Sushil Kambrekar, Vishwas S, Manprit, Punit Kumar, and Rachit Kumar.

They have also brought back Korean star raider Jang Kun Lee in addition to signing up Himanshu as well. For defence, they exercised their Final Bid Match (FBM) options at the auction to retain their star defenders Nitesh Kumar and Mayur Jagannath Kadam.

Nitesh Kumar – Defender

Mayur Kadam – Defender

Vishwas S – Raider

Sushil Kambrekar – Raider

Manjeet – Defender

Deep Kumar – Defender

Yash Malik – Defender

Devank – Raider

Parteek – Defender

Jang Kun Lee – Raider

Himanshu Narwal – Raider

Manprit – Raider

Omid Mohammadshah – Raider

Punit Kumar – Raider

Rachit Yadav – Raider

Amandeep Kajal – Defender

Ankit – Defender

Ashish – Defender

Harander – Defender

Sandeep Saini – Defender

Moolchand Marko – Allrounder

Shivansh Thakur – Allrounder

Bengal Warriorz schedule:

Bengal Warriorz will begin their campaign in PKL 2025 on August 31. They will face Haryana Steelers in their first game of the tournament in Vizag. Bengal Warriorz will play four games in Vizag leg before the caravan moves to Jaipur. In Jaipur, the Warriorz will be playing four games before playing five games in Chennai. In the Delhi leg, Bengal Warriorz will play five games.

Vizag leg:

August 31, Bengal Warriors vs. Haryana Steelers

September 03, Puneri Paltan vs. Bengal Warriors

September 07, Bengal Warriors vs. Telugu Titans

September 09, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Bengal Warriors

Jaipur leg:

September 12, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Bengal Warriors

September 16, UP Yoddhas vs. Bengal Warriors

September 18, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Bengal Warriors

September 27, Patna Pirates vs. Bengal Warriors

Chennai leg:

September 30, Bengal Warriors vs. Puneri Paltan

October 04, Gujarat Giants vs. Bengal Warriors

October 09, Bengal Warriors vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

October 10, Bengal Warriors vs. U Mumba

October 12, Bengal Warriors vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Delhi leg:

October 15, Telugu Titans vs. Bengal Warriors

October 17, Bengal Warriors vs. Patna Pirates

October 18, Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

October 21, Bengal Warriors vs. Tamil Thalaivas

October 22, Bengaluru Bulls vs. Bengal Warriors

Live Streaming and Telecast

Where to watch Bengal Warriorz match in PKL 2025?

The viewers can watch all the matches involving the Warriorz through live telecast as well as live streaming. The live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar App and website

Conclusion

Bengal Warriorz have struggled to do well in recent years. They have not qualified for the playoffs in the last four seasons and will be desperate to turn things around this year.