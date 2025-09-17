Bengal Warriorz, on Tuesday (September 16), registered a thrilling 41-37 win over UP Yoddhas at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur to return to winning ways in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

The win came after four straight defeats for the Bengal-based outfit. They had started their campaign with a win over defending champions Haryana Steelers before losing four matches in a row. Bengal Warriorz are currently at the 10th spot in the points table.

On the other hand, UP Yoddhas suffered their fourth straight defeat. They had started their journey in PKL 2025 with two wins. However, they have now lost four matches in a row and are lying at the ninth spot in the points table.

PKL 2025 – Bengal Warriorz register much-needed win

Devank Dalal once again led Bengal Warriorz from the front, scoring his sixth consecutive Super 10 while Ashish scored a High Five.

UP Yoddhas started the game brightly thanks to a successful opening raid from Guman Singh. Bengal Warriorz were quick to respond, levelling the score through a raid by Devank. However, the Yoddhas dominated the early phase as they inflicted an all out on Bengal Warriorz. At the end of the first Time Out, the Yoddhas held a commanding 12-5 lead.

Bengal Warriorz showed some urgency in the second quarter and reduced the deficit to five points only to see Yoddhas stretching their lead to 15-9 after raids from Guman and a tight defence commanded by Ashu Singh and Hitesh. At halftime, the score was 18-13 in Yoddhas’ favour.

Bengal Warriorz started the second half brightly and reduced the gap to 15-18. However, Yoddhas soon regained the momentum to keep their opposition under pressure. At the end of the third quarter, Yoddhas had a 25-22 lead.

Bengal Warriorz finally inflicted an all out in the final quarter and took the lead at a crucial time when their captain scored a raid point. In response, the Yoddhas levelled the score after a successful raid from Gagan Gowda.

However, the Warriorz soon turned things around and gained the momentum when Ashish completed his High Five and Devank continued his fine form. As the game entered the final three minutes, the Warriorz held a slender 34-33. The Devank Dalal-led side then inflicted another all out to extend their advantage to 38-34. They went on to secure a four-point win.