Bengal Warriorz, on Tuesday (October 21), registered a stunning 44-43 win over Tamil Thalaivas at the Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi. They were trailing by eight points at one stage before staging a brilliant comeback.

The win has kept alive Bengal Warriorz’s slim playoffs chances. With 6 wins and 11 defeats, they are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

On the other hand, the Thalaivas are at the eighth spot with 6 wins and 12 defeats. It was their fifth defeat in a row in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) and has all but confirmed their exit from the tournament.

PKL 2025 – Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas match report:

Vishwas S led the charge for Bengal Warriorz, scoring 19 points while Himanshu Narwal delivered 9 points. For the Thalaivas, in-form Arjun Deshwal impressed once again and scored 20 points but his efforts were not enough for his team to win the clash.

Vishwas and Deshwal made their intentions clear by opening the scoring for their respective teams. Bengal Warriorz took an early lead thanks to a tackle from Ankit and Himanshu Narwal’s two-point raid. However, the lead did not last long as the Thalaivas turned things around quickly.

Ronak came up with a Super Tackle while Deshwal delivered a four-point Super Raid, giving the Thalaivas a three-point lead. The Thalaivas went on to inflict an all out after Nitesh Kumar’s tackle and Deshwal’s two-point raid.

The Warriorz, on the other hand, struck on a regular basis to stay in touching distance. At halftime, the Thalaivas had a healthy 22-16 lead.

Vishwas kept leading from the front as he completed his Super 10 in the second half. His two-point raid helped the Warriorz execute an ALL OUT, making it a three-point game at 25-22. With 10 minutes remaining in the match, the Thalaivas had a 2-point lead.

The Warriorz soon levelled the score at 36-36 courtesy multi-point raids from Vishwas S and Himanshu Narwal. However, the Thalaivas quickly regained their three-point lead after Deshwal came up with a Super Raid.

The defining moment of the game was delivered by Himanshu as he executed another ALL OUT on the Thalaivas, giving his team a two-point lead in the dying minutes. In the end, the Warriorz won the match by a solitary point.