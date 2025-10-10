Bengal Warriorz, on Thursday (October 9), stunned Dabang Delhi K.C. to return to winning ways in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Bengal-based outfit clinched a thrilling 37-36 win at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium.

The win has taken Bengal Warriorz to the 10th spot in the points table. It was only their fourth win in 11 matches this season.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi K.C. suffered only their second defeat of the season. With 11 wins and just 2 losses from 13 matches, they continue to occupy the top spot in the points table.

PKL 2025 – Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi K.C. match report:

For Bengal Warriorz, their talismanic captain Devank Dalal impressed once again by scoring a Super 10 while Ashish Malik delivered a High Five as they stunned the table-toppers.

Bengal Warriorz started the game in a fine fashion. They opened up a two-point lead in no time thanks to a tackle from Ankit and a raid from Devank. With Ashu Malik absent from the Dabang Delhi lineup, Naveen Rawal led the charge for his team and delivered a two-point raid early on.

Both the teams traded blow for blow in the early stage and there was not much to separate them. Warriorz then seized the momentum by inflicting an all out on Delhi thanks to a Super Tackle from Anurag Kumar and another tackle from Prateek. However, Delhi managed to stay in the game as the Warriorz only had a slender 19-18 lead at halftime.

Even after the restart, neither of the two teams could open up a big lead. While the Warriorz successfully managed to stay ahead, Delhi did well to ensure that the lead was not too big. With five minutes remaining in the match, a couple of Super Tackles by Manjeet and Ashish Malik helped the Warriorz open up a five-point gap.

However, it did not take Delhi long to cut the deficit to a solitary point as Neeraj Narwal executed an all out. The score was 33-32 when Delhi inflicted the all out. The Warriorz once again put themselves on the front foot by taking a four-point lead after Devank completed his Super 10 and Malik completed his High Five.

Delhi, however, were not ready to give up yet. Fazel Atrachali came up with an important tackle while Mohit Deswal delivered two quick raids to keep Delhi in contention. Delhi fought till the end but the Warriorz held their nerves to eventually register a 1-point victory.

Watch highlights: