The Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls match 80 of the PKL 2025 will be played on Sunday. Both camps are filled with exciting talents and it is expected to be a high-octane clash on the mat this evening in Delhi. Let us check out the Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls player battles to watch out for in match 80 of the PKL 2025.

Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls player battles

Jang Kun Lee vs Yogesh Dahiya

Jang Kun Lee, the Korean sensation for Bengal Warriorz, brings flair and unpredictability to the mat. His swift toe touches and sudden direction changes make him a nightmare for defenders. Bengaluru Bulls’ Yogesh Dahiya, a disciplined right corner, will be tasked with keeping Lee in check.

Yogesh’s strength lies in his timing and ability to hold his ground under pressure. This battle will test Lee’s agility against Yogesh’s composure. If Lee breaks through early, it could rattle the Bulls’ defense. But if Yogesh anticipates well, he might just clip Bengal’s most creative raider.

Akash Shinde vs Nitesh Kumar

Akash Shinde, the Bulls’ lead raider, is known for his aggressive approach and fearless dives into the opposition’s half. Standing in his path is Bengal Warriorz’s defensive anchor, Nitesh Kumar — a seasoned tackler with a sharp eye for movement.

Nitesh’s ability to read raiders and execute ankle holds with precision makes him a formidable opponent. Akash will need to mix up his raids and avoid predictability, while Nitesh must stay alert to Akash’s bursts of speed. This duel could be a game-changer, especially in the dying minutes of Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls.

Omid Khojasteh vs Alireza Mirzaeian

This all-Iranian face-off promises fireworks. Bengal’s Omid Khojasteh, a versatile raider with a knack for exploiting defensive gaps, will go head-to-head with Bengaluru’s all-rounder Alireza Mirzaeian. Both players bring international experience and a deep understanding of each other’s styles.

Omid’s deceptive footwork and reach will challenge Alireza’s defensive instincts, while Alireza’s strength and mat awareness could neutralize Omid’s threat. This battle is as much about pride as it is about points — a clash of two Iranian titans on Indian soil.