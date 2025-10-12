The Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls match 80 of the PKL 2025 will be played on Sunday (October 12). As the race for the playoffs heats up, the chances of slipups are low. Both teams will be looking to give their all to stay alive for the contention of the semi-finals. Check out the Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head records for match 80 of the PKL 2025.

Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head

Category Count Total Matches Played 24 Wins by Bengal Warriorz 15 Wins by Bengaluru Bulls 9 Matches Tied 0

The Bengal Warriorz have established a dominant record over the Bengaluru Bulls in their head-to-head encounters, winning 15 out of 24 matches. While the Bulls have managed 9 victories, they’ve struggled to keep pace in recent years. In fact, Bengal Warriorz have maintained a perfect record against the Bulls over the last four years — a streak that underscores their tactical superiority and mental edge in this matchup.

Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls starting 7s (Probable)

Bengal Warriorz – Devank Dalal, Shivansh Thakur, Manjeet, Parteek, Ankit, Ashish Malik, Himashu Narwal.

Bengaluru Bulls – Ganesha Hanamantagol, Sanjay Dhull, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Aashish Malik, Yogesh, Deepak Sankar.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 12 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls squads