The Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match 73 of the PKL 2025 will be played on Thursday in Chennai. Dabang Delhi won the last three encounters between these two sides, including the one earlier this season. On that note, let us check out the Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi player battles to watch out for.

Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi player battles

Ashu Malik vs Jang Kun Lee

Ashu Malik, Dabang Delhi’s dynamic raider, brings explosive speed and clever footwork to the mat. His ability to pierce through defensive formations makes him a constant threat. Facing him is Bengal Warriorz’s veteran Jang Kun Lee, known for his agility and tactical awareness. Lee’s experience and anticipation skills will be crucial in countering Ashu’s unpredictable raids.

This duel pits youthful aggression against seasoned strategy, and could tilt the momentum of the match. If Ashu gets going early, Delhi may dominate, but Lee’s calm under pressure could be the key to Bengal’s resistance in the Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi clash.

Fazel Atrachali vs Vishwas S

Fazel Atrachali, the Iranian wall of Dabang Delhi, is one of the most feared defenders in the league. His powerful dashes and ankle holds often leave raiders stunned. Vishwas S, Bengal Warriorz’s rising raiding star, has shown flashes of brilliance with swift escapes and bonus point pickups.

This battle will test Vishwas’s composure against Fazel’s brute strength and timing. If Vishwas can outmaneuver Fazel even once, it could rattle Delhi’s defense. But Fazel’s leadership and mat control make him a formidable obstacle, and this matchup could decide Bengal’s scoring rhythm.

Naveen vs Moolchandra Singh

Naveen, Dabang Delhi’s versatile all-rounder, is known for his relentless energy and ability to switch roles mid-match. Whether raiding or defending, he’s always in the thick of action. Moolchandra Singh, Bengal Warriorz’s dependable all-rounder, offers balance and tactical depth. Their clash will be a battle of endurance and adaptability.

Naveen’s quick transitions and aggressive style may challenge Moolchandra’s steadiness, while Moolchandra’s strategic positioning could neutralize Naveen’s impact. This duel isn’t just about points—it’s about who controls the tempo and supports their team’s structure better.