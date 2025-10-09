The Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match 73 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SDAT Indoor Stadium in Chennai on October 9 (Thursday). So far, Delhi have dominated the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12) with their outstanding performance. On the other hand, their opponents, Bengal Warriorz, started positively with Devank Dalal leading them to a win. After this, their performance dropped significantly, and they dropped down to 11th place in the table. On that note, let us check out the Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head records.

Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head

Outcome Number of Matches Dabang Delhi Wins 11 Bengal Warriorz Wins 9 Tied Matches 4 Total Matches Played 24

The rivalry between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriorz has been closely contested over the years, with both teams showcasing moments of brilliance. Out of the 24 matches played, Dabang Delhi holds a slight edge with 11 victories, while Bengal Warriorz have claimed 9 wins. The remaining 4 encounters ended in ties, highlighting the competitive nature of their clashes.

Notably, Dabang Delhi has dominated recent meetings, winning the last three matches between the two sides, including a convincing performance earlier this season.

Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi starting 7s (Probable)

Bengal Warriorz – Devank Dalal, Shivansh Thakur, Manprit, Parteek, Ashish, Nitesh Kumar, Punit Kumar.

Dabang Delhi – Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi PKL 12 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi squads