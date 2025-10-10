The Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match 73 of the PKL 2025 ended thrillingly, as the Warriorz clinched a 37-36 victory against Dabang Delhi K.C. at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium on Thursday. Led by Devank Dalal’s Super 10 and Ashish Malik’s High Five, the Season 7 champions moved to 10th place on the points table with that win. Let us check out the Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi player ratings for match 73 of the PKL 2025.

Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi player ratings

Devank – Raider (9/10)

Devank delivered a standout performance, racking up 12 points in just 29 minutes of play. His raiding was sharp, calculated, and relentless, consistently breaching the opposition’s defense. With a mix of swift toe touches and confident bonus pickups, he kept the scoreboard ticking and maintained pressure throughout.

His ability to read defenders and exploit gaps made him the most impactful player on the mat. Devank’s performance not only showcased his individual brilliance but also lifted the team’s morale, proving he’s a rising star in the raiding department with the potential to dominate future matches.

Himanshu Narwal (7/10)

Himanshu Narwal showed great agility and tactical awareness, scoring 6 points in 31 minutes. His raids were well-timed, often catching defenders off guard with sudden bursts of speed and clever footwork. He balanced risk and reward effectively, avoiding unnecessary tackles while maximizing scoring opportunities.

Himanshu’s ability to maintain composure under pressure and execute clean raids made him a valuable asset. His performance added depth to the raiding unit and kept the momentum alive during crucial phases of the match. With consistent displays like this, Himanshu is carving out a reputation as a dependable and strategic raider.

Neeraj Narwal (7/10)

Neeraj Narwal matched Himanshu’s tally with 6 points in 36 minutes, showcasing endurance and consistency. His raiding style combined brute strength with smart movement, often overpowering defenders in one-on-one situations. Neeraj’s ability to stay low and maintain balance during tackles helped him escape tight corners and convert raids into points.

He also contributed to team strategy by drawing out defenders and creating space for fellow raiders. His performance was a testament to his growing maturity and tactical evolution. Neeraj’s presence on the mat was steady and impactful, making him one of the key contributors in the Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match.