The Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan match 56 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Both teams are loaded with several talents, and it is expected to be a high-octane contest. On that note, let us check out the Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan player battles to watch out for.

Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan player battles

Jang Kun Lee vs Vishal Bhardwaj

Jang Kun Lee, Bengal’s seasoned Korean raider, brings flair and finesse to the mat. His swift movements and deceptive hand touches make him a constant threat. Vishal Bhardwaj, Puneri’s left corner specialist, is known for his brutal ankle holds and fearless tackling. Their duel will be a test of timing—Lee’s agility versus Vishal’s anticipation.

Every raid between them could be a momentum-shifter, with Lee aiming to outsmart the defense and Vishal looking to shut him down early. This battle pits international experience against raw defensive power, and it could define the rhythm of the Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan match.

Sushil Kambrekar vs Gaurav Khatri

Sushil Kambrekar, Bengal’s aggressive raider, thrives on high-pressure situations and quick bonus pickups. Gaurav Khatri, Puneri’s defensive leader, counters with sharp dashes and mat awareness. Their clash is about control—can Sushil break through the defensive wall, or will Gaurav impose his authority early?

With both players known for their intensity and commitment, this battle will be physical and tactical. Expect fiery exchanges and decisive tackles as they go head-to-head, each trying to tilt the scoreboard in their team’s favor.

Aslam Inamdar vs Nitesh Kumar

Aslam Inamdar, Puneri’s star all-rounder, is a game-changer with his dual threat in attack and defense. His raids are calculated, and his defensive interventions timely. Nitesh Kumar, Bengal’s experienced defender, will be tasked with neutralizing Aslam’s impact. Known for his solid holds and leadership, Nitesh will need to stay sharp against Aslam’s unpredictable style.

This battle is about versatility versus discipline—Aslam’s dynamic play against Nitesh’s structured defense. Their encounters could decide key phases of the match, especially when the game hangs in the balance.