The Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan match 56 of the PKL 2025 was a thriller, with the Bengal Warriorz defeating their opponents by 5 points on Tuesday. The match was a high-scoring one with Devank from Patna scoring 25 points. However, he ended up on the losing side. On that note, let us check out the Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan player ratings for match 56 of the PKL 2025.

Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan player ratings

Aditya Shinde (9/10)

Aditya Shinde was the standout performer of the Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan match, scoring a brilliant 18 points. His raids were a masterclass in timing and precision, consistently breaching Bengal’s defense with ease. Whether executing swift hand touches or bonus pickups, Aditya kept the scoreboard ticking and maintained pressure throughout.

His ability to read defensive formations and adapt mid-raid showcased his maturity and tactical sharpness. With this performance, he not only anchored Puneri’s offense but also set the tone for their dominance. Aditya’s consistency and flair make him one of the most exciting young raiders in the league.

Devank (9.5/10)

Devank led Bengal’s charge with an impressive 25 points, proving to be their most potent weapon on the mat. His raids were aggressive and relentless, often catching Puneri’s defenders off guard. Devank’s footwork and agility allowed him to navigate tight spaces and convert do-or-die situations into scoring opportunities.

Despite Bengal’s overall struggle, his individual brilliance kept them competitive. His ability to maintain composure under pressure and deliver multi-point raids makes him a key asset for Bengal Warriorz. Devank’s performance was a beacon of hope and a reminder of his rising stature in the league.

Pankaj Mohite (8.5/10)

Pankaj Mohite added valuable depth to Puneri’s raiding unit with a solid 10-point contribution. His raids were smart and opportunistic, often targeting Bengal’s weaker defensive zones. Pankaj’s ability to complement Aditya Shinde created a balanced offensive strategy that overwhelmed the opposition.

His quick decision-making and sharp reflexes allowed him to evade tackles and pick up crucial points. Pankaj’s performance highlighted his growing confidence and importance in Puneri’s setup. As a secondary raider, his consistency and adaptability make him a reliable force capable of turning matches in his team’s favor.