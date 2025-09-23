Bengaluru Bulls, on Monday (September 22), beat Gujarat Giants to return to winning ways in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). While the Giants threatened to turn the game around in the final minutes, the Bengaluru-based outfit held firm and went on to register a hard-fought 28-24 win at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

The win has helped Bengaluru Bulls return to winning ways after their four-match winning run ended with a defeat to Tamil Thalaivas in their last outing. With five wins and four defeats, Bengaluru Bulls are currently at the fourth spot in the points table.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants’ hope of qualifying for the playoffs has taken another big blow with the latest defeat. They continue to remain at the bottom of the points table after failing to end their losing run. The Giants now have six defeats from seven games this season.

PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls clinch pulsating tie

Captain Yogesh delivered a defensive masterclass for Bengaluru Bulls, scoring six points while Akash Shinde scored seven points. They started the game in a fine fashion as raiders Aashish Malik and Shinde scored early. Bengaluru Bulls held a slender 5-4 lead in the early phase.

The Giants got the momentum when Visvanth V came up with a stunning raid to dismiss Satyappa Matti, Sanjay and Deepak Sankar in one go. The raid also helped the Gujarat-based outfit take a 6-5 lead. Bengaluru Bulls regained the momentum in the second quarter and soon asserted their dominance when a Super Raid from Shinde helped them dismiss Shadloui and Nitin Panwar.

While the Giants tried to respond through Parteek Dahiya and Visvanth V, Yogesh and his teammates stood firm in defence. At half-time, the Bulls held a 17-13 lead.

The Bulls started the second half on the front foot took and opened up a seven-point lead at the end of the third quarter. The Giants tried to claw their way back into the match but the opposition defenders were having a fine outing. Yogesh also produced a decisive Super Tackle on Dahiya that stopped the Giants from inflicting an all out.

While the Giants threatened to inflict all out on a number of occasions, the Bulls defenders thwarted their plans every time. The Bulls carried their 23-16 advantage into the final stretch. The Giants looked like the better side in the final phase of the match but the Bulls eventually won the game by four points.