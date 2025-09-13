Bengaluru Bulls, on Friday (September 12), registered an impressive 28-23 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur. The win was their third in a row in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

The Bengaluru-based outfit started their campaign with three back-to-back defeats before bouncing back with three victories in a row. They are currently at the fifth spot in the points table with three wins and as many defeats. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers are at the seventh spot with two wins and three defeats.

For Bengaluru Bulls, Alireza Mirzaian was the star in the attacking department, scoring eight points while Deepak Sankar registered another High Five. For the Jaipur-based outfit, in-form Nitin Kumar scored eight points but did not get much support from his teammates.

PKL 2025 – Bengaluru Bulls extend winning run

Alireza handed Bengaluru Bulls the opening point before Deepak delivered with a fine tackle on Nitin. The Pink Panthers levelled the scores through a raid from Ali Samadi and a successful tackle from Deepanshu Khatri. The contest was evenly fought in the early stages as the two teams were level at 5-5 after the first ten minutes.

After the early exchanges, the Pink Panthers opened up a three-point lead before Deepak Sankar delivered two Super Tackles to keep his team in the hunt. Deepak completed his High Five in the first half itself to keep his team on the front foot.

Alireza was in fine form as well and helped his side extend the advantage. With the momentum on their side, Bengaluru Bulls inflicted the first all out of the match and headed into the break with a commanding 16-9 lead.

Nitin delivered a couple of raids after the restart as the home side tried to claw its way back into the contest. However, Bengaluru Bulls did not let the Pink Panthers turn things around as they continued to hold a significant advantage. At the end of the third quarter, Bulls had a 21-15 lead.

Things only got worse for the Pink Panthers when Khatri received his second yellow card of the match. In the end, the Bulls went on to register a comfortable win to extend their winning run.