Bengaluru Bulls, on Sunday (October 12), thrashed Bengal Warriorz 43-32 to register their third win in a row in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

With eight wins and six defeats from 14 matches so far, the Bengaluru-based outfit is currently at the fourth spot in the points table and has further bolstered its playoffs chances.

On the other hand, Bengal Warriorz’ slim playoffs chances suffered another blow with the latest defeat. With only 4 wins and as many as 9 losses from 13 matches so far, Bengal Warriorz are languishing at the 11th spot in the points table.

PKL 2025 – Bengal Warriorz vs Bengaluru Bulls match report:

In-form Alireza Mirzaian starred for Bengaluru Bulls once again. He scored 18 points while Deepak Sankar scored a High Five as their team completely dominated the contest at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium. For Bengal Warriorz, their captain Devank Dalal scored a 13th Super 10 in a row but his effort went in vain once again.

The Warriorz looked like the better team in the early exchange with Devank making impact with his raids and Ashish doing well in defence. For Bengaluru Bulls, Mirzaian scored at regular intervals to keep his team in touching distance. At the 10-minute mark, the Warriorz had a slender 10-9 lead.

In the second quarter, Bengaluru Bulls managed to seize the momentum through a Super Tackle on Himanshu Narwal. Mirzaian followed it up with a successful raid before Ganesha Hanamantagol piled more misery on the Warriorz with a Super Raid. The Bulls were in the driver’s seat and held a 22-15 lead at halftime.

After the restart, the Bulls further extended their advantage thanks to Mirzaian’s fine form. He delivered a brilliant Super Raid to dismiss Ashish, Manjeet, and Himanshu Narwal. However, the Warriorz were not ready to concede the match yet. They reignited their hopes by inflicting an all out on the Bulls.

However, Mirzaian managed to turn things around with a brilliant raid that helped the Bulls inflict an all out of their own. It also handed the Bulls a commanding 35-26 lead with one more quarter left in the match. There was absolutely no stopping Mirzaian as he completed his Super 10 and helped his team dominate the game in the final minutes. In the end, the Bulls won the match by 11 points.

Watch highlights: