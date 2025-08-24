Bengaluru Bulls will look to bounce back in the upcoming 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2025) after the poor campaign last year. The Bengaluru-based outfit finished at the bottom of the points table last season after managing to win just two of their 22 games.

After the disastrous outing, they decided to sack their former head coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat. Sehrawat was with the Bulls since the inaugural season and helped them qualify for the playoffs in six of the 11 seasons.

The Bulls have appointed BC Ramesh as its new head coach. Ramesh was the assistant coach of the Bulls during their title-winning campaign in 2018-19. Ramesh further enhanced his reputation by leading Bengal Warriorz (Season 7) and Puneri Paltan (Season 10) to PKL triumphs.

Bengaluru Bulls squad, schedule and other details:

Bengaluru Bulls squad:

Bengaluru Bulls have a strong defending unit for the new season. They have signed up right corner Yogesh Dahiya for a whopping INR 1.125 crore in the last auction, making him the most expensive Indian defender in the competition’s history.

Yogesh has racked up 149 tackle points in 45 matches in the last two seasons and will be eager to justify his huge price tag. The Bulls have also roped in left corner Ankush Rathee, right cover Sanjay Dhull and left cover Dheeraj. The other highly-rated defenders in the squad are Lucky Kumar (right cover), Deepak S (left corner), Shubham Rahate (left cover), Manish and Satyappa Matti (right cover).

In the attacking department, Bengaluru Bulls have retained young raiders Pankaj and Manjeet. They also signed up raider Aashish Malik from the nominated New Young Players category for the upcoming season. The Bulls will also have the services of former Puneri Paltan raider Akash Shinde.

Pankaj – Raider

Lucky Kumar – Defender

Sanjay – Defender

Ankush Rathee – Raider

Yogesh – Defender

Chandranaik M – Allrounder

Akash Shinde – Raider

Aashish Malik – Raider

Ganesha Hanamantagol – Raider

Mahipal – Raider

Manjeet Thakur – Raider

Shubham Bitake – Raider

Deepak Sankar – Defender

Manish – Defender

Satyappa Matti – Defender

Shubham Rahate – Defender

Ahmad Reza Asgari – Allrounder

Alireza Mirzaian – Allrounder

Amit Thakur – Allrounder

Dheeraj – Allrounder

Jitender Yadav – Allrounder

Sachin – Allrounder

Sahil Rane – Allrounder

Bengaluru Bulls schedule:

The tournament will be played across four venues – Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi. Bengaluru Bulls will open their campaign on August 29 against Puneri Paltan and will four more games in Vizag. In the second leg in Jaipur, they will play five games.

It will be followed by four games in Chennai before the Bulls play four more games in the final leg in Delhi.

Vizag leg:

August 29, Bengaluru Bulls vs. Puneri Paltan

September 02, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Bengaluru Bulls

September 05, U Mumba vs. Bengaluru Bulls

September 06, Patna Pirates vs. Bengaluru Bulls

September 08, Haryana Steelers vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Jaipur leg:

September 12, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Bengaluru Bulls

September 15, Bengaluru Bulls vs. Telugu Titans

September 16, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Bengaluru Bulls

September 22, Gujarat Giants vs. Bengaluru Bulls

September 25, Bengaluru Bulls vs. UP Yoddhas

Chennai leg:

October 02, Puneri Paltan vs. Bengaluru Bulls

October 05, Bengaluru Bulls vs. Tamil Thalaivas

October 11, Bengaluru Bulls vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

October 12, Bengal Warriors vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Delhi leg:

October 16, Bengaluru Bulls vs. Patna Pirates

October 18, Bengaluru Bulls vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

October 22, Bengaluru Bulls vs. Bengal Warriors

October 23, Bengaluru Bulls vs. Gujarat Giants

Live Streaming and Telecast

Where to watch Bengaluru Bulls match in PKL 2025?

The viewers can watch all the matches involving the Bulls through live telecast as well as live streaming. The live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar App and website

Conclusion

The Bulls had a disastrous campaign last year as they finished at the bottom of the points table. They will be desperate to make amends with a good show in PKL 2025.