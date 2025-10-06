Bengaluru Bulls, on Sunday (October 5), beat Tamil Thalaivas 33-29 at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai to return to winning ways in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

The win came after two defeats for the Bengaluru-based franchise. With six wins and as many losses so far, Bengaluru Bulls are currently at the fifth spot in the points table. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas are at the eighth spot with five wins and seven defeats so far.

PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas match report

Alireza Mirzaian starred for Bengaluru Bulls once again as he scored a Super 10 while Sanjay Dhull came up with a High Five. For Tamil Thalaivas, their captain Arjun Deshwal completed 1300 points in the PKL but could not lead his team to a win.

It did not take long for Bengaluru Bulls to take control of the proceedings. With Mirzaian looking sharp in attack and Yogesh looking solid in defence, the Bengaluru-based outfit were on the front foot in the early phase. The Thalaivas managed to turn things around when Nitesh Kumar executed a tackle on Aashish Malik and took the lead.

From thereon, both the teams traded blow for blow as the scores were levelled at 9-9 after the opening 10 minutes. The Thalaivas then went on to inflict an all out on Bengaluru Bulls although they could not take a big lead. At halftime, the Thalaivas had a slender 18-17 lead.

There was not much to separate the two teams after the restart as well. At the 30-minute mark, Bengaluru Bulls had a two-point lead, with the score reading 23-21. Both Mirzaian and Arjun kept their respective teams in the hunt with their timely raids.

The Bulls eventually managed to find the big moment in the dying moments when Sanjay’s brilliant Super Tackle put them in the driver’s seat. It eventually proved to be the difference in the end as the Bulls clinched a 4-point win.