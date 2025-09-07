Bengaluru Bulls, on Saturday (September 6), beat Patna Pirates to register their first win of the ongoing PKL 2025. After losing their opening three games, Bengaluru Bulls registered an impressive 38-30 victory over last year’s runners-up at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag.

For the Bengaluru-based outfit, Alireza Mirzaian was the star of the show with a brilliant Super 10 while Aashish Malik also made an impact with eight points.

Raider Ayan Lohchab scored a Super 10 for Patna Pirates but his efforts eventually went in vain. Patna Pirates have dropped to the bottom of the points table after the latest defeat. The defeat was their third in three games and they will be desperate to turn things around.

PKL 2025 – Bengaluru Bulls beat Patna Pirates

With both the teams eyeing their first victory of the season, neither of the two showed much aggression early on. At the 10-minute mark, the Patna-based outfit held a slender 8-6 lead thanks to the tackling of Deepak and Sanket Sawant. The Pirates slowly emerged as the better team in the early stages of the game.

Ayan also came up with a crucial raid that helped the Pirates inflict an all out on Bengaluru Bulls. However, Bengaluru Bulls did not let Patna Pirates capitalise on the momentum as they clawed their way back into the game by inflicting an all out of their own and overturned the deficit as well. As a result, the score was 19-15 in Bengaluru Bulls’ favour at halftime.

The Pirates needed some much-needed boost at the start of the second half when Sudhakar produced a brilliant raid that sent Yogesh and Satyappa off the mat. Ayan also continued his fine performance and dismissed Yogesh to keep the Pirates in hunt for their first win of the season.

However, Bengaluru Bulls did not capitulate under pressure and maintained their composure. Alireza came up with a fine effort in the Do-Or-Die raid to dismiss Deepak and Sanket. With just above 10 minutes remaining in the game, Bengaluru Bulls maintained their slender 24–21 lead.

The Pirates tried all they could in the final stage but the Bulls’ defenders held their nerves. The decisive blow came when the Bills inflicted another all out to put the game to the bed. Alireza completed his Super 10 in style, with his final successful raid as the Bulls registered a crucial eight-point win.