Bengaluru Bulls, on Monday (September 9), registered a stunning 40-33 win over defending champions Haryana Steelers at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag.

The Bengaluru-based franchise had started its PKL 2025 campaign with three straight losses but now have two wins in two. In their last outing, they had defeated last year’s runners-up Patna Pirates. On the other hand, Haryana Steelers now have two defeats in four games so far.

The reigning champions began their season with a shock defeat against Bengal Warriorz before bouncing back with two straight wins. However, they could not sustain the winning momentum against Bengaluru Bulls and suffered a defeat.

PKL 2025 – Bengaluru Bulls’ clinical victory

Alireza Mirzaian starred for Bengaluru Bulls with his second consecutive Super 10 while the likes of Deepak Sankar and captain Yogesh made a big impact in defence.

The game started on a promising note for the Steelers as Shivam Patare opened the scoring with a successful raid. Bengaluru Bulls responded quickly through Alireza and then did not look back. With the first five minutes, they inflicted an all out on the champions to race away to a 9-2 lead.

Mayank Saini delivered a fine Super Raid to cut the deficit for the Steelers. It was his effort that kept the Steelers in the game as he scored six of his team’s first eight points. However, Bengaluru Bulls still remained in control as they held a commanding 13-8 lead at the first time out.

The defenders soon joined the party to execute a Super Tackle and add two more points. The Steelers finally came up with a good response and forced an all out to cut the deficit to 15-13. At half-time, Bengaluru Bulls held a slender 21-18 lead.

Bengaluru Bulls had the momentum on their side and they made the most of it. They started the second half in a strong fashion with Aashish Malik securing a raid point followed by a sharp tackle from Yogesh. Jaya Soorya then responded for the Steelers with a Super Raid that helped his side reduce the gap to 24-21.

The decisive moment of the game came when Alireza pulled off a brilliant raid that inflicted another all out on the Steelers and handed the Bulls a 29-22 lead. The Bulls star also completed his Super 10 with another successful raid as his team extended its lead to 31-23. While the Steelers tried their best to claw their way back into the game, the Bulls managed to clinch a seven-point victory.

