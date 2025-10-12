Bengaluru Bulls, on Saturday (October 11), thrashed Jaipur Pink Panthers 47-26 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

The win was Bengaluru Bulls’ 7th of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). With 7 wins and 6 defeats from 13 matches, they are currently at the fifth spot in the points table.

On the other hand, the Panthers suffered the 7th defeat of the season. With 6 wins and 7 defeats, they are currently at the eighth spot in the points table.

PKL 2025 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match report:

Alireza Mirzaian starred for Bengaluru Bulls once again by scoring a Super 10 while Yogesh delivered a joint-career best of eight points. Deepak Sankar impressed for Bengaluru Bulls too by delivering a High Five.

The Bulls were in fine form right from the start as they inflicted an all out on the Panthers. For the Panthers, Vinay tried his best to keep his team within touching distance. The Bulls, however, still remained in front and ended the first half with an 18-13 lead.

The Bengaluru-based outfit started the second half in a dominating manner too. With Alireza catching Deepanshu Khatri and Nitin Rawal, it took the Bulls just three minutes to inflict the second all out on the Panthers. From thereon, it was a one-way traffic as the Bulls kept tightening their grip on the match while the Panthers just could not reduce the deficit.

The Bulls delivered an all-round performance with their defenders and raiders living up to the expectations. For the Panthers, Ali Samadi and Vinay Redhu fought till the end but did not receive much support from their teammates.

With momentum firmly on their side, the Bulls went on to inflict a third all out on the Panthers and extended their lead to 17 points. In the end, the Bulls won the match by 21 points.

