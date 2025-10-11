The Bengaluru Bulls are set to take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in match 77 of the PKL 2025. Both teams are currently locked at 12 points in the mid-table, making this clash crucial for playoff momentum. The Bulls, known for their aggressive raiding and unpredictable defensive setups, will be looking to bounce back from recent inconsistencies. Meanwhile, the Pink Panthers, with their balanced squad and tactical discipline, aim to climb the standings and reassert their dominance. On that note, let us check out the Bengaluru Bulls vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head records for match 77 of the PKL 2025.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head

Outcome Number of Matches Jaipur Pink Panthers Win 11 Bengaluru Bulls Wins 10 Tied Matches 2 Total Matches Played 23

The rivalry between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls has been one of the most evenly matched and fiercely contested in the Pro Kabaddi League. Across 23 encounters, Jaipur holds a narrow edge with 11 wins, while Bengaluru has claimed 10 victories. Two matches ended in ties, underscoring the competitive balance between these two kabaddi powerhouses.

Earlier this season, the Bulls edged out the Panthers in a low-scoring thriller, showcasing their defensive grit and tactical discipline.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls – Ganesha Hanamantagol, Sanjay Dhull, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Aashish Malik, Yogesh, Deepak Sankar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers – Meetu, Reza Mirbagheri, Aashish Kumar, Ali Choubtarash, Vinay Redhu, Deepanshu Khatri, Aryan Kumar.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL match 77 will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers squads