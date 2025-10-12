The Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match 77 of the PKL 2025 was a one-sided affair with the Bulls comfortably defeating the Panthers on Saturday in Delhi. The Bulls were right on the money from the start as they completed a dominating win over the Pink Panthers. Check out the Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers player ratings for match 77 of the PKL 2025.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers player ratings

Alireza Mirzaian (10/10)

Alireza Mirzaian was the standout performer of the match, contributing a massive 12 points as an all-rounder. His dual impact in both attack and defense made him a game-changer. Whether executing swift raids or delivering clutch tackles, Alireza’s mat awareness and versatility kept the opposition under constant pressure.

His ability to adapt to different situations and lead transitions gave his team a strategic edge. This performance not only showcased his individual brilliance but also highlighted his importance as a core player in the lineup.

Ali Samadi (8/10)

Ali Samadi impressed with a powerful raiding display, scoring 9 points and consistently breaching the defensive line. His raids were marked by agility, precision, and smart decision-making. Ali’s ability to pick up multi-point raids and escape tight tackles made him a constant threat throughout the match.

His performance added momentum to his team’s offense and kept the scoreboard ticking. With such consistency, Ali is proving to be a reliable raider capable of turning matches in his team’s favor.

Vinay (6.5/10)

Vinay delivered a solid performance with 6 points in 33 minutes of play. His raiding style combined speed and tactical awareness, allowing him to exploit defensive gaps effectively. Vinay’s contribution was crucial in maintaining offensive pressure and supporting his fellow raiders.

His ability to convert do-or-die raids and pick up bonus points added depth to the team’s attack. While not the highest scorer, Vinay’s consistency and composure made him one of the key contributors in this Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match.