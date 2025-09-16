The Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas match 36 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 16 (Tuesday). Both teams are coming to the match after collecting a win in their previous outing. Let us check out the top 3 player battles for the Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2025 match.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas player battles

Arjun Deshwal vs Deepak S.

Arjun Deshwal has been in sensational form for Tamil Thalaivas, recently scoring 17 points in a single match. His explosive raids and ability to pierce through defensive formations make him a constant threat. Deepak S., Bengaluru Bulls’ top defender this season with 19 tackle points in six games, will be tasked with stopping Arjun’s momentum. This battle pits raw raiding power against a rising defensive star. If Deepak can read Arjun’s movements and time his tackles well, it could neutralize Thalaivas’ biggest weapon.

Narender Kandola vs Yogesh Dahiya

With Pawan Sehrawat out of the squad, Narender Kandola has stepped up as a key raider for Tamil Thalaivas. He scored 7 raid points in the last match and will be looking to build on that performance. Yogesh Dahiya, the Bulls’ captain and defensive anchor, has 16 tackle points in seven games and thrives under pressure. Narender’s agility and unpredictability will test Yogesh’s leadership and reflexes. This duel will be crucial in the early phases of the match, where momentum often swings based on raid success.

Ronak vs Alireza Mirzaeian

Ronak impressed in his last outing with 4 tackle points, showing maturity and precision in defense. He’ll face Alireza Mirzaeian, Bengaluru’s Iranian raider who has racked up 60 raid points in seven matches, including a Super 10 against Telugu Titans. Alireza’s strength and timing make him difficult to contain, but Ronak’s sharp positioning and growing confidence could pose a real challenge. This battle will likely unfold in the second half, when fatigue sets in and tactical discipline becomes critical.