The Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas match 66 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SDAT Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. While the Bengaluru Bulls lost their previous match against Delhi, the Thalaivas are in red-hot form, having won their last three matches in a row. On that note, let’s take a look at the Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas player battles to watch out for.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas player battles

Narender Kandola vs Yogesh Dahiya

Narender Kandola, Tamil Thalaivas’ lead raider, is known for his explosive pace and fearless approach. He thrives on breaking through tight defenses and picking up quick points. Yogesh Dahiya, Bengaluru Bulls’ corner defender, counters with sharp reflexes and well-timed ankle holds.

Narender will look to exploit any hesitation, while Yogesh must stay composed and anticipate his moves. Their duel is a classic test of agility versus precision. If Narender finds rhythm early, it could open up the Bulls’ defense. But if Yogesh locks him down, Tamil’s scoring engine may stall. Expect intensity every time they clash on the mat.

Sagar Rathee vs Manjeet

Sagar Rathee, Tamil Thalaivas’ defensive stalwart, brings brute strength and tactical awareness to the mat. Manjeet, Bengaluru Bulls’ versatile raider, combines speed with clever feints to unsettle defenders. Sagar’s challenge will be to read Manjeet’s unpredictable movements and execute decisive tackles. Manjeet, on the other hand, will aim to stretch the defense and force errors.

Their battle is about control—Sagar anchoring the defense and Manjeet trying to disrupt it. If Sagar dominates early, it could demoralize Bengaluru’s attack. But if Manjeet breaks through, he’ll shift momentum in the Bulls’ favor. This matchup could shape the game’s defensive narrative in the Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas clash.

Moein Safaghi vs Alireza Mirzaeian

Moein Safaghi, Tamil’s Iranian all-rounder, is a dynamic force capable of contributing in both raids and tackles. Alireza Mirzaeian, Bengaluru’s fellow Iranian all-rounder, mirrors that versatility with his own brand of power and finesse. Their clash is a battle of balance—who can influence both ends of the mat more effectively.

Moein’s strategic raids and defensive grit will test Alireza’s adaptability, while Alireza’s aggression and timing will challenge Moein’s composure. With both players capable of turning the tide, this duel could be the most unpredictable and thrilling of the match. Expect sparks when these two collide in high-stakes moments.