The Bengaluru Bulls are set to take on the Tamil Thalaivas in match 36 of the ongoing PKL 2025. Both teams are coming to the match after winning their previous match. Bengaluru Bulls register a stunning win against Telugu Titans. The Bulls are looking unstoppable at the moment. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas defeated the Bengal Warriorz in their previous outing. On that note, let us check out the Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head records for match 36 of the PKL 2025.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head

Result Type Number of Matches Tamil Thalaivas Win 4 Bengaluru Bulls Wins 12 Tied Matches 0 Total Matches Played 16

The rivalry between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls has been largely one-sided in terms of overall results, with the Bulls dominating the head-to-head tally. Out of 16 matches played between the two teams, Bengaluru Bulls have emerged victorious on 12 occasions, while Tamil Thalaivas have managed to win just 4. There have been no tied games in this fixture.

However, recent form tells a different story. Tamil Thalaivas have shown signs of resurgence, winning two of the last three encounters against the Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas starting 7s (Probable)

Tamil Thalaivas – Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Sagar Rathee, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak.

Bengaluru Bulls – Akash Shinde, Satyappa Mutti, Alireza Mirzaian, Sanjay Dhull, Jitender Yadav, Deepak Sankar, Yogesh Dahiya.

PKL live streaming

The live-action of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2025 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas squads