The Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas match 66 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SDAT Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (October 5). The Tamil Thalaivas registered a win in their previous game against Haryana Steelers. On the other hand, the Bulls had a disappointing result in the last game as they lost to Puneri Paltan in the tie-breaker. Let us check out the Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head records for match 66 of the PKL 2025.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head

Matches Played Bengaluru Bulls Wins Tamil Thalaivas Win Ties 17 13 4 0

Bengaluru Bulls have clearly dominated this rivalry, winning 13 out of 17 matches with no ties recorded. Tamil Thalaivas have managed only 4 victories against the Bulls. The recent encounter earlier this season also saw Bengaluru Bulls continuing their strong run, emphasizing their tactical and physical superiority over the Thalaivas. This consistent edge highlights the Bulls’ effective raiding and defensive strategies that have repeatedly outperformed Tamil Thalaivas.

The upcoming match will test whether Tamil Thalaivas can find new ways to challenge the Bulls’ dominance and shift the balance in this competitive rivalry.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas starting 7s (Probable)

Tamil Thalaivas – Arjun Deshwal, Rohit Beniwal, Arulnantha Babu, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak.

Bengaluru Bulls – Akash Shinde, Satyappa Mutti, Alireza Mirzaian, Sanjay Dhull, Aashish Malik, Deepak Sankar, Yogesh Dahiya.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2025 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas squads