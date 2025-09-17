Tamil Thalaivas prevailed with a 35-29 win over the Bengaluru Bulls at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday night. Raid Machine Arjun Deshwal’s Super 10 and Narender Kandola’s five points cancelled out another Super 10 from Alireza Mirzaian, in what turned out to be an epic showdown in match 36 of the PKL 2025. On that note, let us check out the Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas player ratings.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas player ratings

Arjun Deshwal (9/10)

Arjun Deshwal once again proved why he’s one of the most feared raiders in PKL 2025. With 13 raid points, he was the driving force behind Tamil Thalaivas’ offense, combining speed, precision, and tactical awareness.

His ability to read defenders and exploit even the smallest gaps made him nearly unstoppable. Whether it was bonus pickups or multi-point raids, Arjun kept the scoreboard ticking and the pressure mounting. His performance was not just about numbers—it was about leadership and composure in crunch moments. Arjun’s consistency continues to be the backbone of Thalaivas’ raiding strategy this season.

Alireza Mirzaian (8.5/10)

Alireza Mirzaian delivered a standout all-round performance for Bengaluru Bulls, scoring 10 points and showcasing his versatility on both ends of the mat. His raids were sharp and calculated, often catching defenders off guard with sudden bursts. Defensively, he held his ground and contributed crucial tackles that disrupted Tamil Thalaivas’ rhythm.

Alireza’s ability to switch roles mid-match and adapt to the flow of play made him a valuable asset. His international experience was evident in his composure and decision-making. In a match filled with momentum swings, Alireza’s balanced contribution kept Bengaluru competitive till the final whistle.

Ronak (7 /10)

Ronak was a defensive wall for Tamil Thalaivas, racking up 4 tackle points with precision and grit. His timing on ankle holds and body blocks was impeccable, especially against Bengaluru’s aggressive raiders. Ronak’s positioning and anticipation allowed him to shut down key raids and turn the tide during critical phases. He didn’t just defend—he led the defensive unit with calm authority, often initiating tackles and coordinating the line.

His performance was a blend of technique and temperament, proving that he’s maturing into one of the most dependable defenders in the league. Ronak’s impact was felt every time he stepped up.